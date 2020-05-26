It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our friend William (Bill) Killer.
Bill was born in Prince George, BC and spent the first 17 years of his life living with his family near Vanderhoof, BC. In around 1948, Bill was placed into government institutions that housed people living with developmental disabilities. Bill spent the next 35 years of his life living at Essondale, Woodlands and Tranquille Institutions. Bill often spoke of the hardships he faced while living in these facilities. Later in life, Bill with other survivors and advocates fought fiercely for social justice so others living with diverse abilities could live freely in inclusive communities with their peers.
Bill's journey changed for the better in 1983 after the closure of Tranquille and other large BC Institutions. Bill went on to live in his own home and, with supports in place, was able to thrive in the Kamloops community. Bill worked at several jobs over the years and took great pride in being a contributing member of society. He loved to talk about his work at Surplus Herby's. He also worked at many paper shredding jobs and became known as one of Kamloops' best shredders! Bill lived the last 7 years of his life at Chartwell and became the "doorman." Families and residents adored Bill's greetings upon their arrival.
In 1996, Bill met his close friend Jen Beckett and together they never looked back. Bill spent 25 years with Jen and her family embracing adventures together. Bill was an amazing "uncle", upstanding friend and compassionate protector to all those he held close to his heart. Bill and Jen were often spotted travelling around BC in a VW convertible to family events, Inclusion BC conferences and other fun places. Bill always had a smile on his face and would often be heard saying "It's the only best way to do it!" Bill always looked forward to Christmas and summer vacations with Jen and her family. Bill cherished his friendships and was grateful for his support workers and care aids over the years.
Bill's desire for justice and his passion to support others living with diverse abilities continued on for the rest of his life. Bill emerged as a true ambassador of "truth" and inclusion. He shared his life story with others in hopes of bringing insight to some of the social injustices he and others had endured while living in institutions. Bill attended the celebration of the Woodlands demolition in 2011. Bill was also a keynote speaker at the 2019 Inclusion BC conference and courageously presented his experiences as an institution survivor. Bill often said that being able to share this with others was like winning the lottery. Bill accomplished what he had set out to do in this part of his life journey. He clearly knew that his story would help inspire and empower others in the disability community to live freely.
Bill touched the lives of many in his 88 years. He will always be remembered for his infectious smile and kind heart. Bill leaves behind his close friend Jen (Wes & family), Tracey Beckett (Bryan, Abby, Jack), Sean Beckett (Shera, Gage, Jemma), Sandra Friesen (Mom), his special friends Sue Harvey (Em), Darren Flemming, Fred Ford, James White and many self advocates across BC.
Due to Covid19 restrictions, a celebration of Bill's life will take place at a later date. In the meantime, Bill would want us all to move forward with kindness for one another, and to know that all people belong in the community.
As Bill would say "Happy Glory to All !"
We would like to extend our sincere thanks to all of Bill's doctors, nurses, social worker at RIH and Marjorie Willoughby hospice. "
Donations in Bill's memory may be made to Inclusion BC at www.inclusionbc.org
Condolences may be expressed to the family from www.myalternatives.ca
Bill was born in Prince George, BC and spent the first 17 years of his life living with his family near Vanderhoof, BC. In around 1948, Bill was placed into government institutions that housed people living with developmental disabilities. Bill spent the next 35 years of his life living at Essondale, Woodlands and Tranquille Institutions. Bill often spoke of the hardships he faced while living in these facilities. Later in life, Bill with other survivors and advocates fought fiercely for social justice so others living with diverse abilities could live freely in inclusive communities with their peers.
Bill's journey changed for the better in 1983 after the closure of Tranquille and other large BC Institutions. Bill went on to live in his own home and, with supports in place, was able to thrive in the Kamloops community. Bill worked at several jobs over the years and took great pride in being a contributing member of society. He loved to talk about his work at Surplus Herby's. He also worked at many paper shredding jobs and became known as one of Kamloops' best shredders! Bill lived the last 7 years of his life at Chartwell and became the "doorman." Families and residents adored Bill's greetings upon their arrival.
In 1996, Bill met his close friend Jen Beckett and together they never looked back. Bill spent 25 years with Jen and her family embracing adventures together. Bill was an amazing "uncle", upstanding friend and compassionate protector to all those he held close to his heart. Bill and Jen were often spotted travelling around BC in a VW convertible to family events, Inclusion BC conferences and other fun places. Bill always had a smile on his face and would often be heard saying "It's the only best way to do it!" Bill always looked forward to Christmas and summer vacations with Jen and her family. Bill cherished his friendships and was grateful for his support workers and care aids over the years.
Bill's desire for justice and his passion to support others living with diverse abilities continued on for the rest of his life. Bill emerged as a true ambassador of "truth" and inclusion. He shared his life story with others in hopes of bringing insight to some of the social injustices he and others had endured while living in institutions. Bill attended the celebration of the Woodlands demolition in 2011. Bill was also a keynote speaker at the 2019 Inclusion BC conference and courageously presented his experiences as an institution survivor. Bill often said that being able to share this with others was like winning the lottery. Bill accomplished what he had set out to do in this part of his life journey. He clearly knew that his story would help inspire and empower others in the disability community to live freely.
Bill touched the lives of many in his 88 years. He will always be remembered for his infectious smile and kind heart. Bill leaves behind his close friend Jen (Wes & family), Tracey Beckett (Bryan, Abby, Jack), Sean Beckett (Shera, Gage, Jemma), Sandra Friesen (Mom), his special friends Sue Harvey (Em), Darren Flemming, Fred Ford, James White and many self advocates across BC.
Due to Covid19 restrictions, a celebration of Bill's life will take place at a later date. In the meantime, Bill would want us all to move forward with kindness for one another, and to know that all people belong in the community.
As Bill would say "Happy Glory to All !"
We would like to extend our sincere thanks to all of Bill's doctors, nurses, social worker at RIH and Marjorie Willoughby hospice. "
Donations in Bill's memory may be made to Inclusion BC at www.inclusionbc.org
Condolences may be expressed to the family from www.myalternatives.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kamloops This Week from May 26 to May 27, 2020.