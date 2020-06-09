It is with sadness that we announce the death of Bill Callaghan at the Burnaby General Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer.



He is survived by his common-law wife Marie George, and his son Shane. He is also survived by his sisters Connie Inness, Sylvia Mazur, Karen Nagel (Ray) and several nieces and nephews.



Bill was pre-deceased by his parents Helen and Jim Callaghan and his son Ian.



Bill was born and raised in Kamloops, he attended Stuart Wood Elementary and Kamloops High School. He left Kamloops at an early age to join the Canadian Navy. He later returned to Kamloops and started working for the CPR where he stayed for several years. He went on to get his welder's ticket and started working as a welder/ironworker on many large projects in BC and in the oilfields in Northern Alberta. He was a member of the Ironworker's Union Local 97.



Bill made many friends during his lifetime and he will be missed by us all.



Rest in Peace Bill.

