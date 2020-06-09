William D. "Bill" Callaghan
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with sadness that we announce the death of Bill Callaghan at the Burnaby General Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer.

He is survived by his common-law wife Marie George, and his son Shane. He is also survived by his sisters Connie Inness, Sylvia Mazur, Karen Nagel (Ray) and several nieces and nephews.

Bill was pre-deceased by his parents Helen and Jim Callaghan and his son Ian.

Bill was born and raised in Kamloops, he attended Stuart Wood Elementary and Kamloops High School. He left Kamloops at an early age to join the Canadian Navy. He later returned to Kamloops and started working for the CPR where he stayed for several years. He went on to get his welder's ticket and started working as a welder/ironworker on many large projects in BC and in the oilfields in Northern Alberta. He was a member of the Ironworker's Union Local 97.

Bill made many friends during his lifetime and he will be missed by us all.

Rest in Peace Bill.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kamloops This Week from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved