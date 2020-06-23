It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Lloyd at Royal Inland Hospital while recovering from hip surgery due to a fall. While on the home stretch to his 100th birthday, the Lord called Lloyd home on June 16, 2020.
Born in Minnedosa, Manitoba to parent, Bill and Mae Funnell, and the 2nd youngest of four boys. He was raised on the farm, attending the district's one-room school house until Grade 8, when he began work to help support the family due to the hardship of the depression. Lloyd enlisted in the Royal Canadian Army, Artillery Unit, in 1941 in WWII, served in England Coastal Defence, N.W. European Campaign, and the D-Day landing at Juno Beach on June 6, 1944. After returning to Canada in 1946, he returned to the family farm.
Lloyd married Norma in 1951, and shortly after headed to BC seeking work opportunities. They had two daughters Lynne born in Williams Lake and Lois born in Quesnel. The family had to return to Manitoba in 1954 to operate the general store in Onanole, MB owned by Lloyd's father-in-law, who passed away. His employment in construction began in 1957 in the Zinc Plant of Hudson Bay Mining & Smelting in Flin Flon, MB, 1965 to 67 at the potash plant in Esterhazy, SK, 1967 to 69 in the tar sands of Fort McMurray, AB. While in Alberta, in his late 40s, he studied and obtained his Millwright Certificate. In June of 1969 the family moved to Kamloops, BC where Lloyd's work included the Mica Dam Project in Revelstoke, co-owner of a pool company, a home building company, and various home renovations. He was a hard worker, and was going strong into his 80s.
His passion was game hunting, and early morning coffee at A&W or McDonald's with his buddies, but church life was priority to Lloyd. He was one of the original members of Bible Truth Church at its beginning in the summer of 1975. He loved to talk about the Word of God. A highlight for Lloyd was when he travelled to France in June of 2004 to be a part of the celebration of the 60th Anniversary of D-Day. As a Veteran he was highly honoured by the French citizens. This was a very moving experience for him. As of January 27, 2020 Lloyd was awarded the rank of Knight of the French National Order of the Legion of Honour (the highest national order of France), by order of the President of the Republic of France, in recognition of his personal involvement in the liberation of France during WWII, together with an insignia he could proudly wear.
Predeceased by his parents Bill and Mae, wife Norma, brothers Frank, Leonard and Lance, sisters-in-law Margaret, Mary and Betty, and his nephew Robert (Bob). Lloyd is survived by his daughters Lynne (Joe) and Lois, his grandsons Nathan and Tim, his nephews and nieces, and many friends.
Sincere appreciation to Art and Elsie Thiessen of Lilac Manor, and Shannon, for their exceptional and loving care of Lloyd since March of 2019, accepting him into the home as "family." The Lord Bless You!
A special thank you to Dr. Dusik and the nursing staff on 6-N for their care of Lloyd and communication with our family in his final days.
Due to the current pandemic, there was a Graveside service for the family on June 22, 2020, and a Celebration of Life will be live-streamed on YouTube, BTC-YouTube Channel, on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 1:00 pm. for all who wish to join us virtually.
Arrangements entrusted to Kamloops Funeral Home
Condolences may be sent to the family
from www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com
Published in Kamloops This Week from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.