June 22, 1933 – December 22, 2019



It is with great sadness that the family of William Hamilton Bristow announce his passing on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the age of 86.



Bill was born on June 22, 1933 to Sidney and Sara Bristow in New Westminster, BC.



He was predeceased by his parents, brother Walter Bristow, sister Effie, sister Ruby, sister Ethel Casey and loving wife Catherine Paul.



Mr. Bristow will be lovingly remembered by his daughters Geraldine Toews (Alan) of Williams Lake, Cindy Terbasket of Kamloops, Darlean Paul of Kamloops, Brenda Paul of Kamloops and by his sons William Bristow (Brenda) of Williams Lake, Don Bristow of Williams Lake, Mel Paul (Trisha) of Kamloops, Vance Paul of Kamloops, Shane Paul of Kamloops. Also, by his many great-grandchildren, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and an abundance of friends that have accumulated throughout the years.

Bill was a strong hardworking man his whole life. He took pride in everything he touched. His work career took him from pushing logs down the river, logging truck driver and a loader operator before he retired. In his younger years, Bill enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, cooking, using all of his construction skills to construct many of his beautiful creations and spending time with family and friends. In his later years, Mr. Bristow really enjoyed the double takes and smiles he brought to peoples faces when cruising around town with his dog Buster. Buster was built a safety box and was hand painted at the side port holes to make his dog look like a bear. He would be delightfully amused when people would tell him they followed him all over town just to take a picture of Buster. Buster will be taken for one last ride in Bill's truck very soon.



Mr. Bristow has requested no service and there will be a celebration of life during his birthday weekend June 19 – June 21, 2020. He will be cremated and his ashes placed at a later date.



The family would like to express their appreciation and gratitude to the many Doctors that had helped him over the years. Heartfelt appreciation to all of the 5-North nurses and a very special thank you to nurse Taylor. Bill would repeat how wonderful and caring nurse Taylor was to him which brings comfort and relief to the family to know that he was tenderly cared for.



