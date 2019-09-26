It is with great sadness we share that William James Watson (Bill) of Kamloops, BC passed away in Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice on September 17, 2019 at the age of 80.
Bill leaves behind his wife of 63 years Pat Watson and his three children William James Jr. and wife Mona McAmmond, daughters Candace Elaine Watson, Terrilee Watson/Soriano and husband Nick Soriano, three granddaughters Leahann Garbutt/Jones, Kelsey Watson, Sophia Soriano, grandsons Tyler William Watson, Conor Welsh and Adamo Soriano, great-grandchildren Andrew Marcus Burke and Kimberlyn Watson. Predeceased by daughter Kimberly Garbutt and son Joseph Patrick Watson.
Bill was a heavy duty mechanic for Cassiar Asbestos Mine and a public transit driver for the City of Kamloops. He was a hard working employee and dedicated father. Bill will be remembered for his kind gentle soft hearted soul. He also loved a good laugh and to make others laugh. He had a fondness for animals and those less fortunate. Bill could fix or find anything broken or lost. He was an avid reader and very smart. Bill was loved by many and will be missed tremendously by his loving wife and children and his two rescued dogs.
Rest easy Papa.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 between 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm at Desert Gardens Seniors Community Centre, located at 540 Seymour St., Kamloops, BC. Please come and share any fond memories or silly shenanigans you may remember about Bill.
Many thanks, Bill's family
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice.
Published in Kamloops This Week on Sept. 26, 2019