Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William James Watson (Bill). View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness we share that William James Watson (Bill) of Kamloops, BC passed away in Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice on September 17, 2019 at the age of 80.



Bill leaves behind his wife of 63 years Pat Watson and his three children William James Jr. and wife Mona McAmmond, daughters Candace Elaine Watson, Terrilee Watson/Soriano and husband Nick Soriano, three granddaughters Leahann Garbutt/Jones, Kelsey Watson, Sophia Soriano, grandsons Tyler William Watson, Conor Welsh and Adamo Soriano, great-grandchildren Andrew Marcus Burke and Kimberlyn Watson. Predeceased by daughter Kimberly Garbutt and son Joseph Patrick Watson.



Bill was a heavy duty mechanic for Cassiar Asbestos Mine and a public transit driver for the City of Kamloops. He was a hard working employee and dedicated father. Bill will be remembered for his kind gentle soft hearted soul. He also loved a good laugh and to make others laugh. He had a fondness for animals and those less fortunate. Bill could fix or find anything broken or lost. He was an avid reader and very smart. Bill was loved by many and will be missed tremendously by his loving wife and children and his two rescued dogs.



Rest easy Papa.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 between 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm at Desert Gardens Seniors Community Centre, located at 540 Seymour St., Kamloops, BC. Please come and share any fond memories or silly shenanigans you may remember about Bill.



Many thanks, Bill's family



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice. It is with great sadness we share that William James Watson (Bill) of Kamloops, BC passed away in Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice on September 17, 2019 at the age of 80.Bill leaves behind his wife of 63 years Pat Watson and his three children William James Jr. and wife Mona McAmmond, daughters Candace Elaine Watson, Terrilee Watson/Soriano and husband Nick Soriano, three granddaughters Leahann Garbutt/Jones, Kelsey Watson, Sophia Soriano, grandsons Tyler William Watson, Conor Welsh and Adamo Soriano, great-grandchildren Andrew Marcus Burke and Kimberlyn Watson. Predeceased by daughter Kimberly Garbutt and son Joseph Patrick Watson.Bill was a heavy duty mechanic for Cassiar Asbestos Mine and a public transit driver for the City of Kamloops. He was a hard working employee and dedicated father. Bill will be remembered for his kind gentle soft hearted soul. He also loved a good laugh and to make others laugh. He had a fondness for animals and those less fortunate. Bill could fix or find anything broken or lost. He was an avid reader and very smart. Bill was loved by many and will be missed tremendously by his loving wife and children and his two rescued dogs.Rest easy Papa.A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 between 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm at Desert Gardens Seniors Community Centre, located at 540 Seymour St., Kamloops, BC. Please come and share any fond memories or silly shenanigans you may remember about Bill.Many thanks, Bill's familyIn lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Memorial Hospice. Published in Kamloops This Week on Sept. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close