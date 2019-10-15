Guest Book View Sign Service Information Schoening Funeral Service 513 Seymour Street Kamloops , BC V2C2G8 (250)-374-1454 Obituary

January 3, 1945 - October 11, 2019



Bill was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and teacher. He was kind, caring and generous of his time. His sense of humour and insight helped our family through many challenges.



His family was of prime importance in his life. He shared his love of the natural world with his four children through camping, skiing, hunting, cycling, hiking and canoeing. He loved knowledge and gathered it wherever he could, both formally, in his two degrees from UBC and his Chartered Accountant designation, and informally, by always reading books and articles.



Bill was able to fix anything. He believed that if others could do something, so could he.



He was a respected educator at both the high school and college levels for Business and Computers for 28 years. A pioneer in introducing computers into the Kamloops School District, he also inspired many of his students to enter these fields.



Volunteering was of great importance to Bill. Over the years, he volunteered for the Sun Peaks Ski Patrol (13 years), Kamloops Food Bank (including 5 ½ years as treasurer), and, after retirement, for St. John Ambulance. He recently re-certified for his Medical First Responder, scoring well--a source of pride for him. Other organizations for which he volunteered were many: leader for Beavers and Cubs, treasurer for the South Kamloops Youth Soccer Association (9 years), treasurer for the Aberdeen Community Association and for our Strata Council.



Bill leaves many to cherish his memory, including his wife Heather, sons Brad (Michelle), Kent (Denise), Curtis (Thao) and daughter Anna (Will), as well as three grandchildren whom he adored Florence, Isla and Charlie. He was well-loved and well-respected by his extended family and friends.



A private family service will be held in the near future, in accordance with Bill's wishes.



In lieu of flowers (family allergies), Bill would appreciate donations in his memory to be made to the Kamloops Food Bank, the Kamloops Branch of St. John Ambulance, or the Iccha Wish Fund for Cardiac Care at Royal Inland Hospital.



On-line condolences may be expressed at January 3, 1945 - October 11, 2019Bill was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and teacher. He was kind, caring and generous of his time. His sense of humour and insight helped our family through many challenges.His family was of prime importance in his life. He shared his love of the natural world with his four children through camping, skiing, hunting, cycling, hiking and canoeing. He loved knowledge and gathered it wherever he could, both formally, in his two degrees from UBC and his Chartered Accountant designation, and informally, by always reading books and articles.Bill was able to fix anything. He believed that if others could do something, so could he.He was a respected educator at both the high school and college levels for Business and Computers for 28 years. A pioneer in introducing computers into the Kamloops School District, he also inspired many of his students to enter these fields.Volunteering was of great importance to Bill. Over the years, he volunteered for the Sun Peaks Ski Patrol (13 years), Kamloops Food Bank (including 5 ½ years as treasurer), and, after retirement, for St. John Ambulance. He recently re-certified for his Medical First Responder, scoring well--a source of pride for him. Other organizations for which he volunteered were many: leader for Beavers and Cubs, treasurer for the South Kamloops Youth Soccer Association (9 years), treasurer for the Aberdeen Community Association and for our Strata Council.Bill leaves many to cherish his memory, including his wife Heather, sons Brad (Michelle), Kent (Denise), Curtis (Thao) and daughter Anna (Will), as well as three grandchildren whom he adored Florence, Isla and Charlie. He was well-loved and well-respected by his extended family and friends.A private family service will be held in the near future, in accordance with Bill's wishes.In lieu of flowers (family allergies), Bill would appreciate donations in his memory to be made to the Kamloops Food Bank, the Kamloops Branch of St. John Ambulance, or the Iccha Wish Fund for Cardiac Care at Royal Inland Hospital.On-line condolences may be expressed at www.schoeningfuneralservice.com Published in Kamloops This Week on Oct. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close