January 3, 1945 - October 11, 2019
Bill was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and teacher. He was kind, caring and generous of his time. His sense of humour and insight helped our family through many challenges.
His family was of prime importance in his life. He shared his love of the natural world with his four children through camping, skiing, hunting, cycling, hiking and canoeing. He loved knowledge and gathered it wherever he could, both formally, in his two degrees from UBC and his Chartered Accountant designation, and informally, by always reading books and articles.
Bill was able to fix anything. He believed that if others could do something, so could he.
He was a respected educator at both the high school and college levels for Business and Computers for 28 years. A pioneer in introducing computers into the Kamloops School District, he also inspired many of his students to enter these fields.
Volunteering was of great importance to Bill. Over the years, he volunteered for the Sun Peaks Ski Patrol (13 years), Kamloops Food Bank (including 5 ½ years as treasurer), and, after retirement, for St. John Ambulance. He recently re-certified for his Medical First Responder, scoring well--a source of pride for him. Other organizations for which he volunteered were many: leader for Beavers and Cubs, treasurer for the South Kamloops Youth Soccer Association (9 years), treasurer for the Aberdeen Community Association and for our Strata Council.
Bill leaves many to cherish his memory, including his wife Heather, sons Brad (Michelle), Kent (Denise), Curtis (Thao) and daughter Anna (Will), as well as three grandchildren whom he adored Florence, Isla and Charlie. He was well-loved and well-respected by his extended family and friends.
A private family service will be held in the near future, in accordance with Bill's wishes.
In lieu of flowers (family allergies), Bill would appreciate donations in his memory to be made to the Kamloops Food Bank, the Kamloops Branch of St. John Ambulance, or the Iccha Wish Fund for Cardiac Care at Royal Inland Hospital.
On-line condolences may be expressed at www.schoeningfuneralservice.com
Published in Kamloops This Week on Oct. 15, 2019