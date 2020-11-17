It is with great sadness our family bids farewell to our patriarch, Bill Ross. He died peacefully just weeks away from what would have been his 98th birthday. He was a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He leaves behind his five children: Elizabeth Gordon (Lindsay Gordon), Helen Newmarch (Bruce Newmarch), Ian Ross (Cynthia Ross), Margaret Murphy (Cameron Murphy) and Catherine Ross. He was very proud of his seventeen grandchildren and six great-grandchildren who will continue to share his wonderful stories. We pray he is reunited now with our mom, Alena (née Budrawech) who died in 2007.



Dad had a wonderful, long life. He was born in Antigonish, Nova Scotia, part of a big, close clan of Rosses and MacDonalds. His youngest brother Edmund is now the only surviving member of their large family of six siblings. After his time in the air force Dad joined the CN Railway and leapt at an opportunity to work in Kamloops, British Columbia, which was the embodiment of his childhood dream of the "Great North Woods." Love came next when he saw Alena at a dance, and they were married in 1951.



During his long career with the CNR, Bill had many transfers across Canada but the most life-changing for our family was the move to Zambia in 1969. Lifelong friendships were made there including the family's beloved friend, Father Flavian (who later performed all the marriages for the siblings.) A move to Brazil soon followed. In 1976 Bill decided to return to Kamloops and go back to being a train engineer - a job he really enjoyed. Bill ended his career with one final overseas assignment in Colombia then settled into retirement back in Kamloops, with our mother by his side.



Bill had always loved to fly but had not pursued it while his children were young. In retirement he finally got his Murphy Renegade ultralight airplane and met a wonderful new group of friends at "Knutsford International" where he built his hangar. In between looking after Mom and ferrying grandchildren to and from activities he spent golden hours flying and telling tall tales with other old fliers. As the years passed Dad eventually had to stop flying, but we are so glad he had this time.



These are only the barest details of a good man's life. He was an example to all his family of love, integrity and responsibility. His was truly a life to be celebrated. Many thanks to those who helped his family care for him these last few years, especially Alicia Pasqual.



Due to Covid, a small private Catholic Funeral Mass was held for family, but we hope this notice reaches friends we haven't been able to contact.



Think of Bill and raise a glass.

