William Laurence "Bill" Pratt
1930 - 2020
William (Bill) Laurence Pratt, a lifelong resident of Kamloops, born September 9, 1930, passed peacefully in his sleep June 29, 2020.

Bill grew up on a family farm in Barnhartvale and raised his family in Valleyview. Over his lifetime, he had many different occupations: mechanic, school bus driver, car salesman, RV mechanic, air brake instructor and volunteer fireman. He was a lifelong member of the Kinsmen Club. In his later years, he was often seen touring the streets of Kamloops on his favourite electric scooter; his gregarious nature, outgoing personality, and friendly demeanour earned him many lifelong and new friends.

He is predeceased by his wife Helen and survived by his children Ira (Sue) Pratt, Terry (Alan) Anderson, Marna (Gordon) Pratt, Lance (Pat) Pratt, Lisa (Greg) Boughton, Rand Pratt, six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, his sister Shirley Hamilton, and sisters-in-law Mary Ellen Benson and Wreatha Dalton.

At his request, no funeral will be held.

In memory, donations can be made to the Canadian Diabetes Society. Special thanks to the staff of Royal Inland Hospital and Bedford Place for their kindness and the quality care they provided.

Condolences may be sent to www.schoeningfuneralservice.com

Published in Kamloops This Week from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
