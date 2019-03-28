William Ralph Anderson passed away on March 19, 2019.
|
Ralph will be lovingly remembered by his wife Vera, sons Clayton and Gregory, grandchildren Brock and Chelsa, great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Ralph's Life will be held at the Southwest Community Church, 700 Hugh Allen Drive in Kamloops on Saturday April 6, 2019 at 11:00 am.
Published in Kamloops This Week on Mar. 28, 2019