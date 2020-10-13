1/1
William Sydney "Bill" Davies
1943 - 2020
William "Bill" Sydney Davies, 76, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 in Kamloops, BC after a short battle with cancer. Bill was born on December 17, 1943 to Joseph and Gertrude Davies in Toronto, Ontario, the youngest of two children.

Bill worked as a carpenter for his entire career. Apart from being a carpenter, he was a member of the Thompson Valley Lapidary Club and during his retirement Bill thoroughly enjoyed life spending time on anything which involved working with his hands including wood carving, making jewelry, leatherwork, making beer and wine, sewing handbags for all of his favourite people as well as working in his garden and walking his dog Jake.

Bill is survived by his wife of 40 years, Patricia; sister Mary (Bob) Poulin, daughter Shelly Davies (Greg), step-son Brad (Danielle) Finnen, grandchildren Neil Wiens, Sherilyn (Pat) Lamontagne, TJ Finnen, Vince Finnen, Sarah Davies, Elizabeth Davies, great-granddaughter Charlie-Mae Wiens. Bill was preceded in death by his son Erroll Davies.

In memory of Bill a bench will be placed on his favourite dog walk at Aviation Way in Kamloops, BC. To all of his dog walking friends, have a sit, enjoy the view and remember Bill in fondness.

Rest in peace Bill, Dad, Grandpa,
Great-grandpa... you will be missed.

Arrangements entrusted to
Kamloops Funeral Home

Condolences may be sent to the family
from www.kamloopsfuneralhome.com

Published in Kamloops This Week from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kamloops Funeral Home
285 Fortune Drive
Kamloops , BC V2B 2H7
(250) 554-2577
