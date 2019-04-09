Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilma Edith (Willie) (Cairns) MacPherson. View Sign

July 14, 1933 to April 6, 2019



Peacefully with family.



Gramma Willie (a name she cherished) grew up on the farm in Richmond, BC then raised her kids in Kamloops. She nursed at Royal Inland for years and later worked for the City. She learned from what came through the doors in the hospital and tried to make some things better, both for her patients and the community at large. Too much drunken carnage led to her involvement with the Counter Attack program. She witnessed recovery as a nurse, but also carried the burden of young lives suffered and lost. In her memory, please don't drive while distracted or impaired.



She loved her time at the Shuswap, floating in the soothing waters as well, listening to Neil Diamond. Family and friends were kept close. She also spent several summers during her kid's youth volunteering as camp nurse at Camp Grafton. She liked to cook, entertain and travel. Numerous photo albums prove she's been there and seen a large part of the world. In later years, she was well cared for at Kamloops Seniors Village.



Predeceased by her parents, brother Bob, sister-in-law Kay and brother-in-law John. Survived by her loving sisters Betty (Bob) and Marg and children David (Cathy), Bill (Bev), Rob (Larissa), Leslie (Peter), Glen (Judy). In addition, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.



In lieu of flowers, a gift to Canadian Red Cross or Kamloops United Church – Camp Grafton would be appreciated.



Arrangements in care of Schoening Funeral Service. July 14, 1933 to April 6, 2019Peacefully with family.Gramma Willie (a name she cherished) grew up on the farm in Richmond, BC then raised her kids in Kamloops. She nursed at Royal Inland for years and later worked for the City. She learned from what came through the doors in the hospital and tried to make some things better, both for her patients and the community at large. Too much drunken carnage led to her involvement with the Counter Attack program. She witnessed recovery as a nurse, but also carried the burden of young lives suffered and lost. In her memory, please don't drive while distracted or impaired.She loved her time at the Shuswap, floating in the soothing waters as well, listening to Neil Diamond. Family and friends were kept close. She also spent several summers during her kid's youth volunteering as camp nurse at Camp Grafton. She liked to cook, entertain and travel. Numerous photo albums prove she's been there and seen a large part of the world. In later years, she was well cared for at Kamloops Seniors Village.Predeceased by her parents, brother Bob, sister-in-law Kay and brother-in-law John. Survived by her loving sisters Betty (Bob) and Marg and children David (Cathy), Bill (Bev), Rob (Larissa), Leslie (Peter), Glen (Judy). In addition, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.In lieu of flowers, a gift to Canadian Red Cross or Kamloops United Church – Camp Grafton would be appreciated.Arrangements in care of Schoening Funeral Service. Published in Kamloops This Week on Apr. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close