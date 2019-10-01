Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wm. Gordon Bacon. View Sign Service Information Schoening Funeral Service 513 Seymour Street Kamloops , BC V2C2G8 (250)-374-1454 Obituary

Wm. Gordon Bacon

Ph.D, P.Eng. FCAE Emeritus

December 28, 1944 - September 27, 2019





Born the son of a professional geologist, Gord spent his formative years in Langley, Malartic, Sydney (Australia), Victoria, West Vancouver and Calgary. This early experience of moving from place to place was to become a continuing theme in Gord's life. There weren't many places on a map one could point to which Gord hadn't visited.



After earning a degree in Mathematics at UBC, Gord continued on at the same institution to earn a Bachelor of Mineral Engineering and a Doctorate in Metallurgical Engineering. Gord earned $1000 scholarships to pursue his studies from both Kennecott and Stelco. A very substantial amount at the time and a testament to his brilliance. Gord also financed his education by working at the Pine Point Mine, NWT and for Kennecott in Ely, Nevada. Upon graduating, Gord worked for the International Minerals and Chemical Corp, earning two promotions during his two year stint.



In 1972, Gord capitalized his expertise in metallurgy to found Bacon Donaldson Associates, a company he grew from a partnership to an employer of seventy five. Upon selling this business he moved on to become the Vice President of Technology for Sherritt International. Gord then went on to serve as Vice President of Engineering and Technology at Inco. During this time Gord was also an active member in many professional societies, and mining organizations. He also served as an adjunct professor at UBC and on advisory boards for Queen's University and UBC.



Not one to rest upon retiring, Gord provided expert consultation to numerous major global mining companies.



Gord was also an enthusiastic and highly accomplished fly fisherman. He was a long-standing member and captain of the Canadian Fly Fishing team, competing for his country in countless international competitions. For many years, Gord held the distinction of holding the highest individual ranking for a Canadian fly fisherman in world competition. When this standing was eclipsed, he couldn't have been more proud and excited for the former team-mate who took over this distinction.



Remarkable as Gord's career and personal pursuits were, his greatest achievement was the number of enduring friendships he formed and maintained during his life.



Gord will be lovingly remembered by his wife Marion Bacon, his step-children from a previous marriage Jennifer (Reg), Ryan and Toby (Shelley) West and grandchildren, Mitchell, Steven, Jake and Ryan. Also by his sister Barbara (Craig) Peters, niece Lindsey (Scott) Hunter, and in-laws Doug and Anne Stuart.



Gord's celebration of life will be held in Kamloops, BC at a future date.



Condolences may be expressed at Wm. Gordon BaconPh.D, P.Eng. FCAE EmeritusDecember 28, 1944 - September 27, 2019Born the son of a professional geologist, Gord spent his formative years in Langley, Malartic, Sydney (Australia), Victoria, West Vancouver and Calgary. This early experience of moving from place to place was to become a continuing theme in Gord's life. There weren't many places on a map one could point to which Gord hadn't visited.After earning a degree in Mathematics at UBC, Gord continued on at the same institution to earn a Bachelor of Mineral Engineering and a Doctorate in Metallurgical Engineering. Gord earned $1000 scholarships to pursue his studies from both Kennecott and Stelco. A very substantial amount at the time and a testament to his brilliance. Gord also financed his education by working at the Pine Point Mine, NWT and for Kennecott in Ely, Nevada. Upon graduating, Gord worked for the International Minerals and Chemical Corp, earning two promotions during his two year stint.In 1972, Gord capitalized his expertise in metallurgy to found Bacon Donaldson Associates, a company he grew from a partnership to an employer of seventy five. Upon selling this business he moved on to become the Vice President of Technology for Sherritt International. Gord then went on to serve as Vice President of Engineering and Technology at Inco. During this time Gord was also an active member in many professional societies, and mining organizations. He also served as an adjunct professor at UBC and on advisory boards for Queen's University and UBC.Not one to rest upon retiring, Gord provided expert consultation to numerous major global mining companies.Gord was also an enthusiastic and highly accomplished fly fisherman. He was a long-standing member and captain of the Canadian Fly Fishing team, competing for his country in countless international competitions. For many years, Gord held the distinction of holding the highest individual ranking for a Canadian fly fisherman in world competition. When this standing was eclipsed, he couldn't have been more proud and excited for the former team-mate who took over this distinction.Remarkable as Gord's career and personal pursuits were, his greatest achievement was the number of enduring friendships he formed and maintained during his life.Gord will be lovingly remembered by his wife Marion Bacon, his step-children from a previous marriage Jennifer (Reg), Ryan and Toby (Shelley) West and grandchildren, Mitchell, Steven, Jake and Ryan. Also by his sister Barbara (Craig) Peters, niece Lindsey (Scott) Hunter, and in-laws Doug and Anne Stuart.Gord's celebration of life will be held in Kamloops, BC at a future date.Condolences may be expressed at www.schoeningfuneralservice.com Published in Kamloops This Week on Oct. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close