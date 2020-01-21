Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yoshie (Sasaoi) Kishiyama. View Sign Obituary

February 8, 1934 - January 18, 2020



It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Yoshie Kishiyama. Yoshie passed away peacefully at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops on January 18, 2020 after a brief illness with advanced stomach cancer.



Yoshie was born in Yokohama, Japan on February 8, 1934 and adopted into the Sasaoi family as an infant. She grew up in Japan and met her husband Masao "Jim" there as a teen after World War II. They married when she was 18 and immigrated to Canada in the mid-1950s. Two of their three children were born in Canada.



After living in several BC communities, Yoshie and Jim settled in Lillooet where they lived for over 50 years. After Jim passed away in 2012, Yoshie moved to Kamloops and for approximately the past year she had been living at Kamloops Seniors Village. Yoshie will be remembered for her kind and helpful nature. Her Tenrikyo faith sustained her through the difficult times of her life, and she could frequently be found praying for those who were sick or hospitalized, even as her own health declined.



Yoshie is survived by her son Kenji (Anne) and her two grandchildren Kiana and Akina of Victoria, BC, as well as her brother-in-law Shuji (Nobuye), sister-in-law Haruko and their families, all residing in Japan. Yoshie was predeceased by two of her children Naomi and Gary, by her sister-in-law Kimiye "Kaye" and by her sister-in-law's husband Hiroji. She will be missed by many good friends in Lillooet, Kamloops and Vancouver.



The family would like to acknowledge Dr. Peter Loland, as well as the staff at Kamloops Seniors Village and Royal Inland Hospital for their kind and compassionate care of Yoshie during her final days.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Yoshie's name to Lillooet and District Hospital or Kamloops Royal Inland Hospital.



No service will be held at Yoshie's request.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Schoenings Funeral Home.

