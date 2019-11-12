Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yoshiko Jane Kobayashi. View Sign Obituary

June 11, 1933 - October 24, 2019



If you ever met Yoshiko Jane (Jean) Kobayashi, aged 86, of Kamloops, BC, you were offered food, wine, good company and a place to sleep if you needed one. One of the most caring, kind and generous people we have known, Jean passed away peacefully on October 24, 2019. She will be lovingly remembered by her children Shaunna (John Kennedy), Kim (Bob Embury), Patrick (Celia Periera), Allison (Emmanuel Proulx), her grandchildren Mika, Chelsea (Tim Allan), Fraser, Alexandre, Jenna, Janine and Keira, great-grandson Ryder, brother Tom (Kumi), sisters Helen Yamamoto and Betty Koyanagi, lifelong friends Dawn and Daniel Trainor and many nieces, nephews, close relatives and friends.



Before Jean left us, many family and friends visited with her to chat, reminisce, share stories and to thank Jean for being part of their life's journey. A more beautiful goodbye with the people Jean loved and cared for could not be imagined.



The words of one of her grandchildren sums up Jean's impact on both family and friends. "Dear Grandma: You have been nothing but kind and supportive to me. Thank you for encouraging us all to do what makes us happy. The highlight of my past summers is when I come to visit you. I'm so proud of how strong, positive and courageous you are. Thank you for inviting us with open arms and feeding us way too much!"



Jean created a rich history filled with friends, family and personal success. Jean was born to the late June Kobayashi and Sato Ishizaka on June 11, 1933 in New Westminster, BC. In 1942, Jean and her family were moved to Hastings Park and then interned in Sandon, Harris Ranch and New Denver, BC during the Second World War. She graduated from Lucerne High School in 1951 in Vernon, BC and completed her nursing training at St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver in 1955.



She moved to Kamloops in 1958. After spending the better part of the 1960s and 1970s instilling the values of family, perseverance, education, care for others and a strong work ethic in her four children, Jean followed her own advice and went back to school completing a nursing refresher course that led to her 20 year nursing career at Royal Inland Hospital.



Jean excelled at and enjoyed life beyond her career and children. She was a prolific baker and creative cook and dove into wine making with a passion. She loved camping and fishing across BC and Alberta, travelled the world with friends and family visiting Japan, Mexico, the Maritimes and Ontario and loved her cruises to the Caribbean, Panama Canal and Alaska. In earlier years, Jean was an avid downhill skier. She developed her artistic and creative talents with her paintings, drawings, copper work, sewing, crocheting and knitting, played the guitar and had an extensive eclectic music collection. Jean also regenerated and nurtured a houseful of unique plants that she had inherited decades ago. She also enjoyed the time she had with her dogs Peewee and Bonky.



Jean's home was a gathering place for family and friends always with an abundance of food and memorable times.



She will be dearly missed by all.



Jean's children wish to extend special thanks to aunties Jo-Anne and Ines, and uncles Doug and Koji for their incredible care and support.



Jean's family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Royal Inland Hospital and at Overlander Trinity Care for their care and support.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to RIH Foundation, Overlander-Trinity or to the Kidney Foundation of Canada, BC Yukon Branch.



