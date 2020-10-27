It is with heavy hearts and immense sadness that we announce the passing of Yvonne Gawlig, just days after her 79th birthday.
Left to mourn is her daughter Perdita and son-in-law Allen Bostock, together with two brothers in Switzerland, a great many in-laws in Ontario, Germany and Denmark and numerous wonderful friends here in Canada and from around the globe.
Born in Tiefencastel, Graubunden, Switzerland, the youngest of nine children. At the age of 21 she decided to come to Canada to learn English. Her plan was to stay for one year before returning home to her native Switzerland. All of that changed however, when she met Martin the love of her life. Martin had also recently come to Canada, having left Germany in order to start a new life here (her brothers often teased her about going all the way to Canada to marry a German Fellow!).
They settled in Southern Ontario and Yvonne lived there until shortly after Martin's death, when she was persuaded to move to British Columbia to be closer to her daughter. Once in Kamloops, she quickly made many new friends and even joined the local German Choir, Der Liederkreis.
Yvonne was a very kind and generous individual, a woman of many talents. Among her favourite activities were travelling, gardening, arts and crafts, reading, cooking and entertaining. There was not anything she wouldn't try at least once. She loved a good joke and especially being with her friends and family. Her fun loving spirit, together with her sense of adventure, lead to many life experiences.
Gone now to sing amongst the angels,
she will be missed by all who knew her.
"HU-HU" MAMMA, LOVE YOU ALWAYS...
Perdita & Allen wish to say a special Thank-You to Dr. Jason O'Connell, as well as the caring and dedicated staff at Royal Inland Hospital, and particularly the team on 5-South, as well as the incredible caring and compassionate staff and volunteers at Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice House.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kamloops Hospice Association, the Canadian Cancer Society
or charity of your choice. Due to Covid-19 there will be no service at this time.
Condolences can be expressed at www.schoeningfuneralservice.com