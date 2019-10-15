Yvonne passed away from pneumonia on October 7, 2019 at the age of 90 in the Royal Inland Hospital with family by her side.
Predeceased by her Mom and Dad Harold and Clara Goodwin, husband Bill, brother Gord Goodwin, sister Marie Muir, brothers-in-law Steve and Harry Tyson, sister-in-law Elaine Tyson and son-in-law Gord Davis.
She is survived by her son Bob (Wendy), daughter Marie, her granddaughters Nicky, Kareen (Jay) and Carla (Brad), great-grandchildren Owen, Tessa, Ty and Mae, sister-in-law Margaret Goodwin, many nieces and nephews and family in England.
A private family gathering will be held to honour Mom and Dad's wishes in the early summer of 2020.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Heart and Stroke Foundation or Diabetes Canada.
All arrangements entrusted to Drake Cremation & Funeral Services.
Condolences to the family may be sent to the family at Drakecremation.com
Published in Kamloops This Week on Oct. 15, 2019