Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yvonne Tyson. View Sign Obituary

Yvonne passed away from pneumonia on October 7, 2019 at the age of 90 in the Royal Inland Hospital with family by her side.



Predeceased by her Mom and Dad Harold and Clara Goodwin, husband Bill, brother Gord Goodwin, sister Marie Muir, brothers-in-law Steve and Harry Tyson, sister-in-law Elaine Tyson and son-in-law Gord Davis.



She is survived by her son Bob (Wendy), daughter Marie, her granddaughters Nicky, Kareen (Jay) and Carla (Brad), great-grandchildren Owen, Tessa, Ty and Mae, sister-in-law Margaret Goodwin, many nieces and nephews and family in England.



A private family gathering will be held to honour Mom and Dad's wishes in the early summer of 2020.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Heart and Stroke Foundation or Diabetes Canada.



All arrangements entrusted to Drake Cremation & Funeral Services.



Condolences to the family may be sent to the family at Yvonne passed away from pneumonia on October 7, 2019 at the age of 90 in the Royal Inland Hospital with family by her side.Predeceased by her Mom and Dad Harold and Clara Goodwin, husband Bill, brother Gord Goodwin, sister Marie Muir, brothers-in-law Steve and Harry Tyson, sister-in-law Elaine Tyson and son-in-law Gord Davis.She is survived by her son Bob (Wendy), daughter Marie, her granddaughters Nicky, Kareen (Jay) and Carla (Brad), great-grandchildren Owen, Tessa, Ty and Mae, sister-in-law Margaret Goodwin, many nieces and nephews and family in England.A private family gathering will be held to honour Mom and Dad's wishes in the early summer of 2020.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Heart and Stroke Foundation or Diabetes Canada.All arrangements entrusted to Drake Cremation & Funeral Services.Condolences to the family may be sent to the family at Drakecremation.com Published in Kamloops This Week on Oct. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamloops This Week Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close