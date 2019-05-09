It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Yvonne Yanciw of Kamloops on May 3, 2019, at 52 years of age.
She is survived by her son Chad Yanciw, daughter Shelby Trepanier, granddaughter Eloise Trepanier, mother Peggy Croteau, brothers Michael and William Croteau and many other extended family members. She is predeceased by her father Daniel Croteau and sister Eileen Diell.
Yvonne was an extremely loving and generous person who could always be counted on for her unique brand of humour. Throughout her life she committed many selfless acts and could always be counted on to lift the downtrodden, even when she was down herself.
Please join us in Celebrating Yvonne's Life at 2:00 pm on Saturday, May 11, 2019 in the Kamloops Funeral Home, 285 Fortune Drive.
Let us all begin the healing process together as she would have loved.
Published in Kamloops This Week on May 9, 2019