Service Information Schoening Funeral Service 513 Seymour Street Kamloops , BC V2C2G8 (250)-374-1454

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of Ziggy on February 27, 2020.



He was born on November 24, 1950 in Malbork, Poland, where he spent his youth and early adulthood. After high school he was enlisted in the army for 2 years, in 1977 he graduated from the Warsaw University of Agriculture, where he met his wife of over 40 years. Together they travelled to many other European countries as well as Africa. As they settled into life together on their farm, they established a business growing and supplying vegetables and flowers, and they had their first daughter.



In the late 80s the family emigrated to Canada. After initially living in North Vancouver, where their second daughter was born, they moved to Lillooet. Ziggy worked for over 18 years as a Plant Science Manager for the Chai-na-ta Ginseng Company.



Ziggy was a passionate, self-taught musician, playing several instruments including piano, guitar and accordion. He enjoyed being outdoors and always found (or made) the time to go hunting, camping, fishing, and for gardening.



He is already deeply missed by his wife Irena, daughters Magda and Joanna (Asia), grandkids, son-in-law, his brothers and sister, and many friends.



A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Sacred Heart Cathedral, 255 Nicola St., Kamloops. A Celebration of Life and reception will take place following the mass at Schoening Funeral Home 513 Seymour St., Kamloops.

