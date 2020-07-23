1/
BOBYK
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share 's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BOBYK, Terry Anthony 1969 - 2020. Terry was born in Kamsack, Saskatchewan, but made Innisfail, Alberta his home for 31 years. He grew up on a farm where he could ride his dirt bike through the fields, help his dad flood the front yard for the annual skating rink and practice his home run swing from home plate on the family baseball diamond. While growing up he was involved in hockey as a goalie with the Kamsack Flyers in the winter season and playing fastball in the summer with Brandon School and other local teams. As he grew older, golf became his passion where he could tease his friends as they sliced their ball into the trees. T-Bone will be known for his teasing, sense of humor, gathering with friends, singing karaoke, his chef qualities for making beef jerky and borscht, and living life to its fullest. He always made his way back home to connect with his small-town roots and visit with family and childhood friends. Terry's memory and life story will live on through his parents Tony and Jean Bobyk, sister Theresa (Richard) Eng, his niece Desiree (Michael) Wirll and their daughters, Aliyah and Berkley, his niece Kiandra Eng, his sister Alicia Bobyk, his daughter Rachel Bobyk; partner of 17 years Annette Cowie and her sons, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and colleagues at Bilton Welding and Manufacturing Ltd. Terry was predeceased by his paternal grandparents Fred and Francis Bobyk, Aunt Marie and Uncle Joe Boisvert, his maternal grandparents Walter and Pauline Witowski, Aunt Pearl Raiter, Uncle Walter Witowski Jr, and Uncle Henry Yakimoski. A Memorial Service was held at the Innisfail Golf Club Tournament House on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. A Celebration Service in Kamsack, Saskatchewan will be announced at a later date. Memorial Donation may be made directly to Innisfail Royal Canadian Legion Branch #104, 5104 49 Ave, Innisfail where Terry was a registered member since 2013. The family wishes to express special appreciation to Marc Blond eau of Kushneryk Funeral Services in Wakaw, Saskatchewan for his compassion and additional assistance to the family. Tony, Jean and family wish to thank those who picked up the telephone, sent cards, brought food, drove family and sent flowers. Your thoughtfulness and kindness has helped us get through this time of heartache. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.heartlandfuneralservices.com. Arrangements in care of: Heartland Funeral Services Ltd., 4415 - 49 Street Innisfail, Alberta Phone: 403.227.0006.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kamsack Times from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heartland Funeral Service Innisfail
4915 - 49 Street
Innisfail, AB T4G 1P3
403-227-0006
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved