BODNARYK, Theodore Ronald: February 10, 1950 - February 17, 2020, entered into eternal rest, at the Kamsack Hospital, at the age of 70 years. Theodore, Ted, or Ronald as he was known to some was a sports fan and enjoyed 5-pin bowling, in which he won a trip to Florida, in 1988. Ted had numerous jobs thought his life, his last being employed at Morris Industries, in Yorkton, Sask. Ted is survived by his wife Rose; daughter Tami; sisters Lena, Mary, Alice and Bernice (Alvin) Yarechewski; sisters-in-law Shirley (Henry) Spilchen, Judy (Ron) Poppenheim, Betty Boychuk; brother-in-law Calvin Schaan as well as several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Ted and Agnes Bodnaryk (nee Babiuk), infant sister Ann, and brothers John, Mike, Walter and Nick. Memorial donations in memory of Ted Bodnaryk may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society as a gift of remembrance. At Ted's request a private family funeral service was held on May 16, 2020 officiated by Rev. Nancy Brunt. To leave a note of condolence please visit wolkowski.ca.
Published in Kamsack Times from May 21 to May 23, 2020.