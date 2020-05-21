BODNARYK
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share 's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BODNARYK, Theodore Ronald: February 10, 1950 - February 17, 2020, entered into eternal rest, at the Kamsack Hospital, at the age of 70 years. Theodore, Ted, or Ronald as he was known to some was a sports fan and enjoyed 5-pin bowling, in which he won a trip to Florida, in 1988. Ted had numerous jobs thought his life, his last being employed at Morris Industries, in Yorkton, Sask. Ted is survived by his wife Rose; daughter Tami; sisters Lena, Mary, Alice and Bernice (Alvin) Yarechewski; sisters-in-law Shirley (Henry) Spilchen, Judy (Ron) Poppenheim, Betty Boychuk; brother-in-law Calvin Schaan as well as several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Ted and Agnes Bodnaryk (nee Babiuk), infant sister Ann, and brothers John, Mike, Walter and Nick. Memorial donations in memory of Ted Bodnaryk may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society as a gift of remembrance. At Ted's request a private family funeral service was held on May 16, 2020 officiated by Rev. Nancy Brunt. To leave a note of condolence please visit wolkowski.ca.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kamsack Times from May 21 to May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wolkowski Funeral Services
445 Park Street, West
Kamsack, SK S0A 1S0
(306) 542-4004
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved