BRODA:
It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Edward "Ed" Broda of Kamsack, SK on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the age of 89 years. Ed was born the fourth child of a family of nine to Joe and Sophie Broda. He was raised in Arran, Pelly and St. Philips districts. He met his future wife Nancy Ayotte in Radville, Sask. being married in 1957. The following years were filled with many jobs, moving frequently as the family came along. In 1964 the family settled on an acreage outside of Radville, Sask. residing there for 10 years. Ed had a gravel construction outfit, crushing gravel throughout Saskatchewan that was sold in 1972. Ed then bought a farm 4 miles west of Togo, where the family lived for 7 years. They moved to Kamsack in 1980, building a new home on Decorby Street. It was retirement for Ed, but not satisfying. He joined the Penticostal Church, becoming a pastor and serving at the Lighthouse Ministry in Kamsack for 7 years. As he got older, and having to deal with diabetes, his eyesight and hearing failing, he discontinued his ministry. Ed was constantly working and puttering at various projects, working in construction, wood-working and metal work. He leaves to mourn him his wife, Nancy and seven children, Ken and Kathy of Calgary, Edie and Ron Negreiff of Castlegar, Arlee of Kelowna, Bruce of Calgary, Annette of Surrey, Chris and Sarah of Cambridge, Ont, and Liza and Laurie Thirlwell of Creston. He had 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He is survived by 3 sisters and 1 brother: Helen Mcfarlane, Josephine Cousins, Adeline and Emanuel Oystreck and Louis Broda. He is predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Sophie Broda; brothers, Cas and Ray; and sisters, Mary Stajniak and Roseline Dolff. Funeral Service was held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. from the Andrychuk Funeral Home in Kamsack, SK with Pastor Stephen Ruten officiating. Interment followed in Riverview Cemetery in Kamsack, SK. Pallbearers were Nathan Broda, Richard Stajniak, Sandy Wosminity, Bob Hellegards, Rob Broda, Charlene Lapitsky and Eulogist was Adeline Oystreck. Should friends so desire, donations in memory of Edward Broda may be made to the Kamsack Ladies Hospital Auxiliary, Kamsack, SK, S0A 1S0. Arrangements were entrusted to E. Andrychuk Funeral Home. For more information or to leave a note of condolences for the family, please visit www.andrychukfuneralhome.com.
May God grant him Eternal Peace.