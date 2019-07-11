Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAY. View Sign Obituary

DAY: Wednesday June 19, 2019Terrance Lee Day (Terry) adoring husband, father, uncle, grandfather "cropped out" at the age of 72. Terry was born in Vancouver Washington, USA the youngest son of Lora and Ralph Day. Terry's unending love and adoration for his wife and all their children and grandchildren (yours mine ours and theirs) could be seen in the sparkle of his beautiful blue eyes and his loving smile. Terry met every life challenge with a "can do" attitude. He was a music major in college, a U.S. marine in Vietnam, Electronics tech, helicopter pilot, boat builder, tattoo artist, bad ass biker dude, musician, cook, social worker, foster parent, high school teacher, shop keeper, commissionaire, SANTA and so much more. He was happiest at home on the farm south of Veregin, Saskatchewan surrounded by his family and friends with his dog "Bratt". His music, warm heart, patience and understanding will be remembered always, and his BBQ sauce. He was a serious thinker, a lifelong learner and always faithful. Through all 'We did' No Regrets! Forever in our hearts! Semper Fi.







Wednesday June 19, 2019Terrance Lee Day (Terry) adoring husband, father, uncle, grandfather "cropped out" at the age of 72. Terry was born in Vancouver Washington, USA the youngest son of Lora and Ralph Day. Terry's unending love and adoration for his wife and all their children and grandchildren (yours mine ours and theirs) could be seen in the sparkle of his beautiful blue eyes and his loving smile. Terry met every life challenge with a "can do" attitude. He was a music major in college, a U.S. marine in Vietnam, Electronics tech, helicopter pilot, boat builder, tattoo artist, bad ass biker dude, musician, cook, social worker, foster parent, high school teacher, shop keeper, commissionaire, SANTA and so much more. He was happiest at home on the farm south of Veregin, Saskatchewan surrounded by his family and friends with his dog "Bratt". His music, warm heart, patience and understanding will be remembered always, and his BBQ sauce. He was a serious thinker, a lifelong learner and always faithful. Through all 'We did' No Regrets! Forever in our hearts! Semper Fi.

