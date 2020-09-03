1/1
FILIPCHUK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share 's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FILIPCHUK: Wilbert Filipchuk passed away peacefully with his wife Mary at his side on August 23rd, 2020 at the Kamsack District Nursing Home. Wilbert was born in the RM of Cote on September 16th, 1934 to Mary and Nickolas Filipchuk. He attended Little Boggy and Silver Creek schools completing grade 10. He worked on his parents' farm as well as taking jobs within the Kamsack area and occasionally out of province. He learned many skills working different jobs including building roads, working at sawmills or in bush camps. On August 9th, 1960 Wilbert married Mary Klapatiuk. They bought land and started a mixed farm with cattle, pigs, sheep, chickens and grain. They raised three children and spent the next 60 years together on their farm. Wilbert enjoyed farming and through the years learned how to diversify into different grains. This meant figuring out how best to modify existing equipment to be used for the different grains. Fishing whether on a lake, river or on the ice was something he enjoyed. He spent many days modifying an ice hut with his brother to ensure they were comfortable when out ice fishing. Picking wild berries was taught to Wilbert by his mother and he enjoyed finding the best spots to pick his favourites, saskatoons and cranberries. Wilbert was dedicated to his community and wanted to contribute as best he could. He felt he could make a difference and help the people living in his area and ran to be a counselor in his RM. He was elected and was a counselor for the RM of Cote, division 2 for 33 years. Wilbert is predeceased by his parents Mary and Nickolas Filipchuk, brother William Filipchuck and sister Olga Raymond. Wilbert will be fondly remembered by his wife Mary, son David (Shelley) and grandson Tyler, his daughter Colleen and grandson Brennon (Brynn) and granddaughter Alissia (Craig) and son Greg (Monica). A family service will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Wilbert can be made to the Kamsack District Nursing Home. To leave a note of condolence for the family please visit wolkowski.ca.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kamsack Times from Sep. 3 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wolkowski Funeral Services
445 Park Street, West
Kamsack, SK S0A 1S0
(306) 542-4004
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved