FILIPCHUK:
Wilbert Filipchuk passed away peacefully with his wife Mary at his side on August 23rd, 2020 at the Kamsack District Nursing Home. Wilbert was born in the RM of Cote on September 16th, 1934 to Mary and Nickolas Filipchuk. He attended Little Boggy and Silver Creek schools completing grade 10. He worked on his parents' farm as well as taking jobs within the Kamsack area and occasionally out of province. He learned many skills working different jobs including building roads, working at sawmills or in bush camps. On August 9th, 1960 Wilbert married Mary Klapatiuk. They bought land and started a mixed farm with cattle, pigs, sheep, chickens and grain. They raised three children and spent the next 60 years together on their farm. Wilbert enjoyed farming and through the years learned how to diversify into different grains. This meant figuring out how best to modify existing equipment to be used for the different grains. Fishing whether on a lake, river or on the ice was something he enjoyed. He spent many days modifying an ice hut with his brother to ensure they were comfortable when out ice fishing. Picking wild berries was taught to Wilbert by his mother and he enjoyed finding the best spots to pick his favourites, saskatoons and cranberries. Wilbert was dedicated to his community and wanted to contribute as best he could. He felt he could make a difference and help the people living in his area and ran to be a counselor in his RM. He was elected and was a counselor for the RM of Cote, division 2 for 33 years. Wilbert is predeceased by his parents Mary and Nickolas Filipchuk, brother William Filipchuck and sister Olga Raymond. Wilbert will be fondly remembered by his wife Mary, son David (Shelley) and grandson Tyler, his daughter Colleen and grandson Brennon (Brynn) and granddaughter Alissia (Craig) and son Greg (Monica). A family service will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Wilbert can be made to the Kamsack District Nursing Home. To leave a note of condolence for the family please visit wolkowski.ca
.