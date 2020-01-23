Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GRIFFITH. View Sign Service Information LESON'S FUNERAL HOME 128 2nd Ave Canora , SK S0A 0L0 (306)-563-5671 Obituary

GRIFFITH, Audrey - Audrey Griffith, beloved wife of the late Keith Griffith, passed away at the Yorkton Regional Health Centre on January 9, 2020, at the age of 86 years. Audrey Isabelle Doreen was born November 3, 1933. She was the daughter of George and Marie (Renauld) Rose, born on the farm between Carlyle and Manor, SK. The family came north in 1934 - their first home was in the River Hills north of Norquay, SK. Then they moved to land owned by John Perpeluk. In the spring of 1937, they moved to Parr View, where they started farming. All the children attended Moss Side School. Audrey married Keith Griffith on August 7, 1952 in Moose Jaw, SK. In April 1953, they moved back to Parr View to begin farming. They started with dairy farming and later sold it and transitioned into beef cattle operations. Audrey was actively involved with the farm; she would haul bales, combine, and butcher countless chickens. She was also a member of the Parr View Homemakers, the committee for Community College, and on the committee for the Swan Plain History Book. In 2006, Audrey and Keith retired and moved to Yorkton, SK. Over the years, they enjoyed fishing, camping, and travelling together. Audrey loved to quilt and was very proud to have made a quilt for each of her 13 grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Audrey was predeceased by her parents, George and Marie; her husband, Keith; son, Larry; siblings: LaVerne, Marquerite, Marvin, Ruth, Shirley, Willa, and Howard; daughter-in-law, Karen Griffith; nephew, Elwin; and several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. She is survived by her children: Hal (Irene), Linda Grywacheski (Ken), Dianne Nahachewsky, Barry, and Dale (Joanne); her sisters-in-law, Bernice and Dorothy; 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A Funeral Service was held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 16, 2020, from the Chapel of Leson's Funeral Home, Canora, SK, with Rev. Margaret McCallum officiating. The interment followed at Parr View Cemetery, north of Swan Plain, SK. Those wishing to make expressions of sympathy may make donations to the Yorkton Regional Health Centre - Palliative Care or to the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan, as tokens of remembrance, in memory of Audrey Griffith. Family and friends unable to attend are invited to sign an online guestbook at







Audrey - Audrey Griffith, beloved wife of the late Keith Griffith, passed away at the Yorkton Regional Health Centre on January 9, 2020, at the age of 86 years. Audrey Isabelle Doreen was born November 3, 1933. She was the daughter of George and Marie (Renauld) Rose, born on the farm between Carlyle and Manor, SK. The family came north in 1934 - their first home was in the River Hills north of Norquay, SK. Then they moved to land owned by John Perpeluk. In the spring of 1937, they moved to Parr View, where they started farming. All the children attended Moss Side School. Audrey married Keith Griffith on August 7, 1952 in Moose Jaw, SK. In April 1953, they moved back to Parr View to begin farming. They started with dairy farming and later sold it and transitioned into beef cattle operations. Audrey was actively involved with the farm; she would haul bales, combine, and butcher countless chickens. She was also a member of the Parr View Homemakers, the committee for Community College, and on the committee for the Swan Plain History Book. In 2006, Audrey and Keith retired and moved to Yorkton, SK. Over the years, they enjoyed fishing, camping, and travelling together. Audrey loved to quilt and was very proud to have made a quilt for each of her 13 grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Audrey was predeceased by her parents, George and Marie; her husband, Keith; son, Larry; siblings: LaVerne, Marquerite, Marvin, Ruth, Shirley, Willa, and Howard; daughter-in-law, Karen Griffith; nephew, Elwin; and several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. She is survived by her children: Hal (Irene), Linda Grywacheski (Ken), Dianne Nahachewsky, Barry, and Dale (Joanne); her sisters-in-law, Bernice and Dorothy; 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A Funeral Service was held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 16, 2020, from the Chapel of Leson's Funeral Home, Canora, SK, with Rev. Margaret McCallum officiating. The interment followed at Parr View Cemetery, north of Swan Plain, SK. Those wishing to make expressions of sympathy may make donations to the Yorkton Regional Health Centre - Palliative Care or to the Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan, as tokens of remembrance, in memory of Audrey Griffith. Family and friends unable to attend are invited to sign an online guestbook at www.lesonsfuneralhome.ca. Arrangements were entrusted to LESON'S FUNERAL HOME, Canora. Published in Kamsack Times from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Kamsack Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close