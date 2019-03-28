Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HAMM. View Sign

HAMM, Eldred born October 19, 1939 - March 8, 2019 aged 79 years. Our dad was born on October 19, 1939 on the family farm in the Arabella District (Swan River Valley) north of Norquay to Jacob and Sarah Hamm. Dad accepted Christ as a small child and lived every day for Him. When dad was a young man in the early 1960s he went to the Saskatoon area to be a farmhand on the Barker farm. Later in 1962, dad moved to Thompson to work in The Inco Nickel mines. Dad was a handsome young man and he so romantically caught our mom's eye and they fell in love and were married on October 17, 1964. They then moved back to Thompson, bought a house and dad worked at the mine once again. Busy outside of work with teaching Sunday School and being the Sunday School Superintendent of the Thompson Bible Chapel. Dad loved teaching kids about Jesus and leading them to a Christ-filled life. God gave dad the opportunity to become a dad 4 times. Bruce was born in 1966, Bryan in 1968, Brent in 1973, and his only girl Twyla in 1981. Mom and Dad dreamed of owning their own farm. They bought and settled north of Arran on our family farm in April of 1973. Busy with their boys farming and starting up Hamm's Auction business, dad was living his dream. Dad was a hard worker and was always busy fixing, chopping wood, checking the cows, doing chores, baling, combining, auctioning and taking the odd break in the busy summer months by taking us kids to the Swan River for a quick dip to cool off. Dad enjoyed being on different committees - Wheat Pool Board, RM of Livingston as a councillor, School Board, Pelly Housing Board, Pelly Fellowship Chapel Church Board, The Gideon's. Dad really enjoyed his retirement. Planting a garden, tilling the garden, doing projects to spruce up the yard, senior curling at the Norquay Curling Club, going for coffee with mom, gospel jamborees in the summer and in the winters going on hot holidays. Being a grandfather was a great pleasure for dad. All of a sudden Dad was missing in action from our lives. He was busy and had another sparkle in his eye. Marlene Jacquemart had become very special to dad. Dad and Marlene then got married on July 7th 2018, and in those 8 months of marriage enjoyed the time they spent together. On March 8th, dad went for a last ride in the countryside that he loved and knew so well. Dad will be missed and there will be a space that is empty in our hearts. Left to mourn his passing: his wife Marlene; children: Bruce (Tracy), Bryan (Cheryl) son Levi, Brent (Sophia), Twyla (Dan) Johnson sons: Hanan, Micah, Kobe and Jacob; siblings: Ida (Art) Martynes, Ed (Laura) Hamm, Elmer Hamm, Martha (John) Janzen, brother-in-law Ben Andres; many nieces, nephews, close friends and all of Marlene's family. Predeceased by his parents: Jacob and Sarah; wife Helen; brother Clarence; sister Luella. Funeral Service was held on March 15, 2019 from Norquay Covenant Church with Natasha Westerhoud officiating. Interment was held at Arabella Community Cemetery, Arabella District, SK. Those who wish to donate in memory of Eldred may do so to Gideon's 416-325 Keevil Cres., Saskatoon, SK, S7N 4R8 or to Norquay Covenant Church Youth Ministry Box 424, Norquay, SK., S0A 2V0. To leave a note of condolence for the family please visit







445 Park Street, West

Kamsack , SK S0A 1S0

(306) 542-4004

