PEREPELKIN:
It is with heavy hearts, we announce the sudden passing of our son, husband, brother and uncle, Darren Perepelkin on Wednesday November 4, 2020 at the age of 46 years. Darren grew up in the Veregin and Kamsack Districts. He moved to Manitoba where he married Becky Russell & lived in Westbourne. While there he learned the roofing trade & worked in that industry for several years. Darren returned to the Veregin area where he was always available to help out family and friends. You could find Darren anywhere in the community turning rods at the 'big pit' for the Veregin annual, cooking wings for the River Valley Archery Club, having coffee at the Veregin New Horizons Community Centre, camping at Club Canola and even at the occasional auction sale. He had a talent and gift for understanding all motors and could get anything running and back on the road. Darren's siblings will fondly remember times spent driving country roads, checking crops and enjoying the scenery. Darren is survived by his mother Mary; wife Becky; brother Randy (Gail) and their daughters Rhea (Ben) Elder, Gina and Tara; brother Stephen and sister Cindy (Brian) Kistner. Darren is predeceased by his father Nick and sister Shelley. Thank you to all the family and friends that have reached out to us with many comforting words, thoughts and memories of Darren. Darren will be remembered as working hard, playing harder and living for today! A graveside service was held November 9 at 2p.m. from St. Michael's Ukrainian Orthodox Cemetery, south of Veregin, with Nadia Reibin officiating. Those who so desire, may make memorial donations to the Veregin New Horizons Centre as gifts of remembrance. To leave a note of condolence for the family, please visit Wolkowski.ca
.