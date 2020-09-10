Slobodian,
William (Bill) born October 16, 1923- September 1, 2020 aged 96 years. Beloved husband of Tina Slobodian of Pelly Saskatchewan peacefully passed away on September 1, 2020, at the age of 96 years. William was born October 16, 1923 in the Pretty View district to Sam and Nellie Slobodian. He was the first of nine children. He grew up in the Pelly area and continued to reside in the area where he met his wife Tina. They were married November 2, 1963 in the Ukrainian Catholic church in Pelly. They were blessed with one daughter. William attending country school in the Pine District until grade 8, where he left school to farm with his father. He continued to farm while working a couple winters away in Toronto. His passion for farming made him purse continuing the family farm independently until he retired in the fall of 2009. In 2010, he moved to Pelly and enjoyed the daily coffee row at Links Restaurant. In the fall in 2019, he relocated to Kamsack District Nursing Home until his passing. In his spare time aside from farming, you would find him in the summer playing senior slow-pitch in Pelly or at the community curling rink in the winter. He occasionally attended the Friday evening seniors dance held at the Drop-In center in Pelly. William was not much of a traveller. One winter William and Tina went travelling to Yuma, Arizona where they checked out the southern United States. After many years and a lot of convincing, William finally decided to leave the farm to take another trip to Texas with his brothers Dave and Jim. Otherwise, he took an annual trip to Winnipeg to visit his brothers and sisters. William's bright personality and smile will be greatly missed by all. He is survived by one daughter Karen (Robert) Pelechaty and one granddaughter Chrissy (Jason Yaremko) Pelechaty; survived by sister Jean Uchach; 3 brothers Albert, James, and David (Yvette) Slobodian; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by wife Tina; grandson Ryan Pelechaty; sister Ada Schwartz, and three brothers John, Edward, Mike Slobodian. Visitation was held on September 8, 2020 from the Chapel of Wolkowski Funeral Service, Kamsack, SK, with graveside service following at Riverview Cemetery, Kamsack, SK, with Laura Dahl officiating. Donation in memory of Bill Slobodian may be made to the Kamsack and District Nursing Home Auxiliary. To leave a note of condolence for the family please visit wolkowski.ca
