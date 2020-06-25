WHITEHAWK
WHITEHAWK, Vernon: It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Vernon Whitehawk on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in Yorkton, SK at the age of 57 years. Vernon is survived by daughter, Rebecca Rushleau (Shawn); sons, Lenny Cadotte, Vernon Whitehawk Jr., Brendon Whitehawk, Robert Whitehawk (Lena), Marlon Whitehawk and Jayden Wapash; special niece/daughter, Delvina Whitehawk; grandchildren, Desmond Badger, Arianna Rushleau, SJ Rushleau, Alexa Rushleau, Amour Whitehawk, Lavayah Whitehawk, Brennon Whitehawk, Sophie Whitehawk, Savanah Whitehawk and numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his wife, Veronica Whitehawk; son, Robin Badger; parents, Clifford and Joyce Whitehawk; brothers Michael Joseph Whitehawk; sister-in-law, Mabel Whitehawk; grandson, Eric Whitehawk; nephew, Donovan Shingoose and nieces, Delvina Whitehawk, Stephanie Whitehawk and Chelsey Shingoose. A Traditional Wake was offered on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Kamsack, SK. A private service was held on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. from Cote First Nation Band Hall in Kamsack, SK with Chief George Cote officiating. Interment followed in St. Philips Roman Catholic Cemetery in Kamsack, SK. Pallbearers were Garry Whitehawk Jr., Marcel Keshane, Shawn Rushleau, Navorone Whitehawk, Albert McKay, Jason Whitehawk, Ralph Whitehawk, Honory Pallbearers were his nieces and nephews. For more information or to leave a note of condolences for the family, please visit www.andrychukfuneralhome.com. Arrangements were entrusted to E. Andrychuk Funeral Home.




