1/
WHITEHAWK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share 's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WHITEHAWK, Bernard "Hen-Hen" O-MEE-MEE: Bernard passed away with his wife by his side on Sunday, July 5, 2020. He was predeceased by grandparents, Gordon Cote and Maggie Keewatin and Mary Whitehawk (nee Bryant) and George Whitehawk; adopted father Roderick Cote; infant granddaughter Dakota Gordon-Buffalo; special aunt Rose and uncle Clement Keshane; nephew Murray Zoe; sisters Florence Nagy, Ruby (Pinky) Cote and brother Albert (Cowboy) Musqua. Bernard is survived by his wife Doris (Dodie) Wesaquate; four children: Carly, Amelia, Jeremy and Shaneen; fifteen grandchildren; parents, Richard Cote and Esther (Whitehawk) Monkman; former spouses: Wanda Buffalo, four children: Jeremy, Leanne, Kelsey and Jordan and eight grandchildren; Sherry Poitras, son Jared Poitras-Whitehawk and one grandchild; biological siblings: Audrey Zoe (Pat), Marion Buckner (Don), Verne Ross, Ervin Whitehawk, Karen Whitehawk, Debra L. Cummins, Elaine Whitehawk-Barrett; adopted mother Veronica "Gail" Cote; adopted sisters Margaret, Doreen and Beatrice Cote; special uncle James "Moogie" Whitehawk; special nephew John Whitehawk; nieces Melissa and Andrea Whitehawk; as well as numerous other relatives and friends. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a private Funeral Service for Bernard was held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. To view the recording of the service please click on the link to Speers TV at the top of Bernard's Tribute Page at www.speersfuneralchapel.com. Traditional Wake and burial was held at Piapot First Nation.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kamsack Times from Jul. 16 to Jul. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved