WHITEHAWK,
Bernard "Hen-Hen" O-MEE-MEE: Bernard passed away with his wife by his side on Sunday, July 5, 2020. He was predeceased by grandparents, Gordon Cote and Maggie Keewatin and Mary Whitehawk (nee Bryant) and George Whitehawk; adopted father Roderick Cote; infant granddaughter Dakota Gordon-Buffalo; special aunt Rose and uncle Clement Keshane; nephew Murray Zoe; sisters Florence Nagy, Ruby (Pinky) Cote and brother Albert (Cowboy) Musqua. Bernard is survived by his wife Doris (Dodie) Wesaquate; four children: Carly, Amelia, Jeremy and Shaneen; fifteen grandchildren; parents, Richard Cote and Esther (Whitehawk) Monkman; former spouses: Wanda Buffalo, four children: Jeremy, Leanne, Kelsey and Jordan and eight grandchildren; Sherry Poitras, son Jared Poitras-Whitehawk and one grandchild; biological siblings: Audrey Zoe (Pat), Marion Buckner (Don), Verne Ross, Ervin Whitehawk, Karen Whitehawk, Debra L. Cummins, Elaine Whitehawk-Barrett; adopted mother Veronica "Gail" Cote; adopted sisters Margaret, Doreen and Beatrice Cote; special uncle James "Moogie" Whitehawk; special nephew John Whitehawk; nieces Melissa and Andrea Whitehawk; as well as numerous other relatives and friends. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a private Funeral Service for Bernard was held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. To view the recording of the service please click on the link to Speers TV at the top of Bernard's Tribute Page at www.speersfuneralchapel.com.
Traditional Wake and burial was held at Piapot First Nation.