Brenda Ann Koenigbaur was born October 20, 1981, in Kamsack, SK, to parents Rudy and Carol Koenigbaur and sister Lynn, and it is with deep sadness that the Koenigbaur family announces the passing of their youngest daughter.



Brenda was raised on the family farm near Pelly, SK, in the R.M. of St. Philips, until her graduation from Fort Livingstone School in 1999. She attended Brownies, Girl Guides and Pathfinders and took part in the church choir, among other youth activities. After graduation Brenda left the farm, spending a year in La Ronge, SK, before joining her sister in Banff, AB.



Brenda moved numerous times through Alberta before moving back to Saskatchewan to help out mom and dad. She bought a home in Melville five years ago, where she was hired to open the local Dollar Tree store as its first manager; she had recently transferred to the Yorkton location. Brenda was passionate about her dogs, Taffy, Rolo and Skor, and wherever she was, they could usually be found close by. She was strong in her faith and active in her church.



On Monday, February 4, 2019, Brenda left us to join God in Heaven. She was predeceased by father Rudy Koenigbaur, and is survived by mother Carol Koenigbaur, sister Lynn (Kevin) Sabo, and various other aunts, uncles and cousins.



Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at St. Henry’s Roman Catholic Church, Melville, at 11:00 a.m. The burial service will be announced at a later date.



Memorial donations can be made to Paws and Claws Animal Rescue in Yorkton or to the St. Henry's Parish Cemetery.

