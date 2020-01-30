Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George (Archibald) Chernoff. View Sign Obituary

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of (Archibald) George Chernoff on Saturday, January 18, 2020, in Regina at the age of 87.



George was born to parents Fred and Laura Chernoff on August 18, 1932, in Kamsack, SK. The second oldest of five, George was an avid hockey player, first as a celebrated goalie for the Kamsack Flyers, and then later recruited to play Jr. A for the Humboldt Indians. George started his career assisting his Dad and older brother Bill, to run Chernoff Electric in Kamsack. He developed great expertise in the electrical field, eventually joining the Province of SK, and later SaskPower, where he served as an Electrical Inspector, travelling the province advising on an array of projects.



George was a people person, making great friendships throughout his life. He loved to laugh and had a quick wit.



George was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 55 years, Kay; his parents; and two brothers, Bill and Leonard. George is survived by his son, Randy (Donna) of Kamsack, SK; daughter, Donna Boyd (Michael) of Stuart, FL; grandson, Michael Jr; brother, Fred (Heather); and sister, Lenore Chernoff; as well as his dear nieces and nephews.



A celebration of George's life will be held this summer on a date yet to be determined.

