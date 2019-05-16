Guest Book View Sign Service Information LESON'S FUNERAL HOME 128 2nd Ave Canora , SK S0A 0L0 (306)-563-5671 Obituary

ABBOTT, Leonard - Leonard (Bob) Robert Abbott passed away peacefully, at the age of 94 years, in the Yorkton Union Hospital, Yorkton, SK, May 5, 2019. Bob was born February 12, 1925, in St. Grace Hospital, Winnipeg, MB, the eldest of two children born to Mildred Bateman (nee Abbott). At an early age, Bob moved with his family to Weekes, SK, where he grew up and received his education in the traditional one-room schoolhouse. After finishing his education, he worked on the family farm until enlisting in the Canadian Army in 1943, as a member of the South Saskatchewan Regiment and was sent overseas landing in France in September 1944. After the Victory in Europe, Bob was attached to the Regina Rifle Regiment and served as part of the occupying force in Germany until March 1946. Bob met the love of his life, Comelia (Milly) McAndie, in Dundee, Scotland, May 1945 and after a brief courtship they were married on January 31, 1945 in Scotland. After his discharge from the army, Bob returned to Weekes, where his was soon joined by his bride and he and Milly resumed farming in the Weekes district until he returned to Scotland in 1949 and employment in a mill. At the end of 1950, Bob and family again returned to Canada and Weekes working at various trades, until he gained full-time employment with the Saskatchewan Wheat Pool in 1952, as a grain buyer. The family moved many times over the next 14 years, settling in Norquay, where Bob continued his employment with the Saskatchewan Wheat Pool and started his farming operation in earnest. Bob retired from the elevator in 1974, after 22 years of service and committed his efforts full time to his established farm operation, until 1992, when moved into Norquay and enjoyed a semi-retirement, finally ceasing all farming activity in 2009. Due to health care needs, Bob and Milly made their next final move to Yorkton in the summer of 2017, where they resided until their passing Bob was the proud father of four children, Patricia (David) Polachek, Leonard (Elaine) Abbott, Ian (Joanne) Abbott and Robert (Sophie) Abbott, who all survive him, together, 14 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter, his sister, Shirley Cox, sisters and brother-in-law, Mary and James Robertson and Margaret Grey and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Milly Abbott (nee McAndie), mother, Mildred Bateman (nee Abbott), stepfather George Bateman, his great-great-granddaughter Comelia Abbott, father and mother-in-law, William and Comelia McAndie, brothers and sisters-in-law, James and Sheila McWilliam, Rodney Cox, William and Helen McAndie and Ronald Grey. Bob was the proud recipient of many awards recognizing his contributions to society, including the Queen Elizabeth Golden Jubilee Medal, Commemorative Saskatchewan Centennial medal and the Thank You Canada medal from the citizens of the Netherlands. Bob had many interests in life, but first and foremost was his love of farming. He also was an avid supporter of the Co-operative movement, serving not only as an employee of the Sask Wheat Pool, but also as a delegate and on numerous credit union and retail co-operative boards of directors; the Royal Canadian Legion, in many leadership roles; the Saskatchewan Wildlife Federation;







Bob was the proud recipient of many awards recognizing his contributions to society, including the Queen Elizabeth Golden Jubilee Medal, Commemorative Saskatchewan Centennial medal and the Thank You Canada medal from the citizens of the Netherlands. Bob had many interests in life, but first and foremost was his love of farming. He also was an avid supporter of the Co-operative movement, serving not only as an employee of the Sask Wheat Pool, but also as a delegate and on numerous credit union and retail co-operative boards of directors; the Royal Canadian Legion, in many leadership roles; the Saskatchewan Wildlife Federation; the Salvation Army ; the United Church of Canada; local community chambers of commerce; serving for a time as village secretary and as an avid supporter and participant in every activity in the communities in which he resided. But perhaps he will be best remembered for his work in restoration of the historical Community Church, on the hill just north of town and in whose cemetery, both Bob and Milly will make their final home. He often referred to the sound of the pipes on both the hill where he and Milly wed and again on the hill at the Community Church, when they celebrated their annual service. Norquay remained his favourite town, Saskatchewan his favourite province and Canada his favourite land, although he would admit to a second love, that of his adopted land, Scotland. In younger years Bob enjoyed many sports activities such as baseball, curling and hockey and was proud of his membership and achievements in the 4-H Club, at Weekes and later as a 4-H leader. In his later years, he focused his attention on local and global history, collecting coins and antiques, fishing, tinkering in his shop, community activities and his love of nature. Bob said he had no regrets in life and the path it followed, thanking the Good Lord many times for lifting him up and carrying him through the rough spots. And now Dad, we leave you sleeping in the gracious keeping of our heavenly Father. Goodbye Dad we love you! In Bob's honour, a Funeral Service was held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, May 13, 2019, from the Norquay Communiplex Hall, with Rev. Margaret McCallum and Tricia Challoner officiating. Interment followed in the Norquay Community Cemetery, north of Norquay, SK. Those wishing to make expressions of sympathy may make donations to the Norquay Community Memorial Church or to the Norquay United Church, as tokens of remembrance, in memory of Leonard (Bob) Abbott. Family and friends unable to attend are invited to sign an online guestbook at www.lesonsfuneralhome.ca. Arrangements were entrusted to LESON'S FUNERAL HOME, Canora. Published in Kamsack Times from May 16 to May 17, 2019

