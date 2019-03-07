Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lyle V. Vidomski. View Sign

On February 24, 2019, Lyle Vidomski of Edmonton passed away at the age of 62.



Lyle is survived by his loving wife, Paulette and her siblings; his brother, Louis (Diane) Vidomski as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Philip and Mary Vidomski; his sister, Phyllis Ward; and his brother, Dennis Vidomski.



A funeral service was held on Saturday, March 2 at 10:00 a.m. at Glenwood Funeral Home, South of Wye Road on Range Road 232, Sherwood Park. If desired, donations in memory of Lyle may be made to STARS Air Ambulance.



GLENWOOD FUNERAL HOME, SHERWOOD PARK (780)467-3337

