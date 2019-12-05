Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nicholas N. Trofimenkoff. View Sign Obituary

TROFIMENKOFF, Nicholas N. born on August 23, 1941, in Veregin, Saskatchewan, died peacefully in Ottawa on November 25, 2019, after a lengthy battle with cancer with his wife, Judy Bernstein, and daughter, Britt-Mari Sykes, by his side. Nick was a physicist (Ph.D. Australian National University), researcher (elementary particle physics), college teacher (Heritage College, Gatineau), world traveller, avid gardener, and 45-year cottage resident and swimmer at Lac Gilmour, Quebec. A man of his word, Nick will be missed for his dry sense of humour, his quiet and precise approach to life, his commitment to teaching, and his deep connection to nature and to the land. A Saskatchewan prairie boy, Nick was the son of Nicholas P. and Mary (Sherstabitoff) Trofimenkoff. He is survived by his brothers, Fred (Gayle) and Peter (Diane) Trofimenkoff of Calgary, Alberta; his sister, Mary (Larry) Vereschagin of Kamsack, Saskatchewan; and his many nieces and nephews across western Canada. He is pre-deceased by his sister, Nora Muise of Kelowna, British Columbia. Loving partner to Judy, loving father to Britt-Mari, loving Gampah to Alex, and former husband of Susan Mann. Nick also shared the last 15 years of his life with Judy's children and grandchildren, Seth (Leah), Jonah (Kira), and Erica (Mike), Ruthie, Charlie, Aubin, and Beatrice. A remembrance and celebration of Nick's life will take place at his beloved cottage and lake in July 2020. The family would also like to thank - with much appreciation and gratitude - the care Nick received from the nurses, doctors, and staff on the Palliative Ward of the Elisabeth Bruyere Hospital in Ottawa. In lieu of flowers, in memoriam donations can be made to the Bruyere Foundation at 43 Bruyere Street, Ottawa. Published in Kamsack Times from Dec. 5, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020

