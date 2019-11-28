Born in Canora, Sask. and raised in Kamsack, Sask., Bill passed away peacefully at the age of 87 at the Guelph General Hospital on July 3rd, 2019, surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his parents, William Sr. and Pauline, and his sister, Kathleen, Bill is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Jean (Hayes), and his adoring daughter, Martha. He is sadly missed by his cherished grandsons, Connor and Duncan, and his favourite son-in-law, John David MacNeil. Bill will also be missed by his cousin in British Columbia, Karen McDonald.
Bill had a long career as an ironworker, including running his own company, Epsilon Reinforcing Steel, which was his pride and joy.
After retirement, Bill enjoyed golfing, travelling, cruising with Jean to numerous countries around the world, hanging out with his coffee buddies, and the company of his beloved cats.
At Bill's request, cremation has taken place.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Guelph General Hospital.
Published in Kamsack Times from Nov. 28 to Dec. 27, 2019