Anthony "Tony" Zippo, 83, died August 10, 2020, at his home in Mt. Jewett, after a long illness.



Born January 18, 1937, in East Orange, NJ, he was the son of Anthony and Grazia Palermo Zippo.



After graduating high school in New Brunswick, NJ, Tony enlisted in the Navy. He served as a Machinist Mate aboard the destroyer USS Douglas H. Fox during the height of the Cold War, leaving active service in 1959 after serving four years.



Upon return to civilian life, he embarked on a lifelong career as a paperhanger and painter, building a widespread reputation as a skilled, creative, and meticulous craftsman.



In 1966, Tony settled in Somerset, NJ, where he designed and built his



own home, with help from many friends. In 1972, he married Judith dePonceau, who brought her children Kurt and Nan into his loving home.



In 1978, Tony and his family moved to Judith's hometown of Mt. Jewett, PA, where they owned and operated a sporting goods and toy store for several years. After his marriage to Judith ended, he resumed his painting and paperhanging practice full-time, serving a large clientele from Olean to Saint Mary's, Warren to Port Allegany, and beyond.



In 1987, Tony bought a house in Kushequa, which he lived in for 30 years, decorating it beautifully with classic movie star photos, art deco style furniture and art, and classic images of New York City (home of his beloved baseball team, the Yankees).



Tony was a proud and compassionate American who treasured the natural beauty and the wonderful, close friendships he found in the Mt. Jewett area.



Surviving are his step-daughter, Nancy Foster, and her husband Chris and son Daniel of San Francisco, CA; his step-son Kurt Dermen, and Kurt's partner Sarah Sharp of Colden, NY; nieces & nephews MaryAnne Jablonski of Sarasota, FL, Dolores Nicolaisen of Pilesgrove, NJ, Saverio Zippo, Jr. of Woodstown, NJ, Judy Huber of Toms River, NJ, LuAnn (Paul) Sult of Venice, FL, Marilyn Palumbo of Las



Vegas, NV; former wife Judith dePonceau of Hamburg, NY; former daughter-in-law Kathy Contrino of Akron, NY; and many beloved friends, including Eric and Ron Keim, Pam Melling, and Diana Ewing.



He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Dorothy Palumbo, brothers Saverio Zippo, Sr., and Frank Zippo; beloved nephew Billy Palumbo; and many dear friends, including Jim Hallock and Paul Ewing.



There will be no public services. A private gathering of remembrance will be held at the convenience of the family.

