Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Arnold Bauerle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arnold Bauerle


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arnold Bauerle Obituary
Arnold Bauerle, former Kane resident, passed away Tuesday, 
March 10, in  Mountain Home, Arkansas.  
He was born June 25,1930 in West Hempstead, Long Island, NY.
Arnie was a graduate of Syracuse University,  with a degree in Forestry.
Arnie spent many years operating the Kane Gas Company.
Arnie was owner and operator of Allegany Survey Company, and later moved to Chanute ,Kansas where he was the head of municipal services for the town.
 He was preceded in death by his parents, Julia and Ludwig Bauerle, his step-mother, Katherine Bauerle and his first wife, Virginia Smith Bauerle.
In June of 2015, he married Bonnie (Smith)Bauerle who survives.
Arnold is survived by eight children;  Laura (Harry) Risinger , Linda (James) Marconi,
Philip (Susan) Bauerle, Paul Bauerle, Lisa (Ron)Smith, Liana Bauerle (James Robinson),
Louise (Doug) McLaurin, Lorna (Gary) Smith.  He had 16 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

Mr. Bauerle requested no service.
Memorials, if desired may be made to the .
Published in Kane Republican on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arnold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -