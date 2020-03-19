|
|
Arnold Bauerle, former Kane resident, passed away Tuesday,
March 10, in Mountain Home, Arkansas.
He was born June 25,1930 in West Hempstead, Long Island, NY.
Arnie was a graduate of Syracuse University, with a degree in Forestry.
Arnie spent many years operating the Kane Gas Company.
Arnie was owner and operator of Allegany Survey Company, and later moved to Chanute ,Kansas where he was the head of municipal services for the town.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Julia and Ludwig Bauerle, his step-mother, Katherine Bauerle and his first wife, Virginia Smith Bauerle.
In June of 2015, he married Bonnie (Smith)Bauerle who survives.
Arnold is survived by eight children; Laura (Harry) Risinger , Linda (James) Marconi,
Philip (Susan) Bauerle, Paul Bauerle, Lisa (Ron)Smith, Liana Bauerle (James Robinson),
Louise (Doug) McLaurin, Lorna (Gary) Smith. He had 16 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Mr. Bauerle requested no service.
Memorials, if desired may be made to the .
Published in Kane Republican on Mar. 20, 2020