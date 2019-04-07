Home

Cummings Funeral Home Inc.
151 Greeves Street
Kane, PA 16735
(814) 837-8370
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Bella M. Nelson Obituary
Bella M. Nelson, 94, formerly of Janeway Street and 130 Greeves Street, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the Lutheran Home at Kane.
Born Nov. 23, 1924, in McKinley Station, she was a daughter of the late Benjamin and Lenora Galmish Thom.  On June 23, 1947, in Kane, she married Floyd Nelson who preceded her in death in 2004.
Bella was a member of Emmanuel Mission Church where she held several different offices. She was a Sunday School teacher for many years and was an active member of Church Women United. She had worked at Smith Lab and Houston Electronics and had co-owned a grocery store with her husband, Floyd.
Surviving are two daughters, Nancy (Craig) Rudolph of Kane and Karin (Randy) Schatz of Emporium; a son, Paul Nelson of Kane; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
 In addition to her husband and parents, Bella was preceded in death by two brothers; four sisters; and a grandson, Chad Schatz.
Friends will be received at the Cummings Funeral Home, Inc. on Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and again from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday where services will follow with the Rev. Frank T. Eppley, pastor of Emmanuel Mission Church, officiating. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Emmanuel Mission Church, 102 Biddle Street, Kane, PA 16735 or to a .
Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.
Published in Kane Republican on Apr. 8, 2019
