Betty F. Vail, 85, of 101 Petra Lane in Lamont, near Kane, died Thursday morning, October 10, 2019 at Sena Kean Manor in Smethport.
Born February 23, 1934 in James City, she was the daughter of Joseph and Hazel Chapin Nunn. On April 6, 1956 in Kane, she married James M. Vail, Jr., who survives.
Betty worked at Stackpole in Kane for several years then devoted her life to being a loving wife and mother. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Kane.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are two daughters Donna Kempf of Lamont and Sally (Jim) Troutman of Mt. Jewett; siblings Mary Bradybaugh and Gene Nunn, both of Kane; and grandchildren Ross and Alyssa Kempf and Danelle and Jacob Troutman.
She was preceded in death, besides her parents, by siblings Doris Losey, Gladys Humes, Helen Lanning and Jack and Joseph Nunn.
Friends may call at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home, Inc. on Tuesday from noon until 1:00, at which time a service will be held there with the Rev. Calvin Cook, pastor of the First United Methodist Church, officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Kane.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kane Area Music Boosters, P.O. Box 166, Kane, PA 16735.
Published in Kane Republican on Oct. 12, 2019