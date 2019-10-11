Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home
103 South Fraley Street
Kane, PA 16735
(814) 837-7575
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Vail
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty F (Nunn) Vail


1934 - 1934
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty F (Nunn) Vail Obituary
Betty F. Vail, 85, of 101 Petra Lane in Lamont, near Kane, died Thursday morning, October 10, 2019 at Sena Kean Manor in Smethport.
Born February 23, 1934 in James City, she was the daughter of Joseph and Hazel Chapin Nunn. On April 6, 1956 in Kane, she married James M. Vail, Jr., who survives.
Betty worked at Stackpole in Kane for several years then devoted her life to being a loving wife and mother. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Kane.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are two daughters Donna Kempf of Lamont and Sally (Jim) Troutman of Mt. Jewett; siblings Mary Bradybaugh and Gene Nunn, both of Kane; and grandchildren Ross and Alyssa Kempf and Danelle and Jacob Troutman.
She was preceded in death, besides her parents, by siblings Doris Losey, Gladys Humes, Helen Lanning and Jack and Joseph Nunn.
Friends may call at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home, Inc. on Tuesday from noon until 1:00, at which time a service will be held there with the Rev. Calvin Cook, pastor of the First United Methodist Church, officiating.  Interment will follow in Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Kane.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kane Area Music Boosters, P.O. Box 166, Kane, PA 16735.
Published in Kane Republican on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now