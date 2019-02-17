Betty Lucille (Cochran) Klaiber, formerly of Kane, died peacefully in Grand Junction, Colorado on Feb. 11, 2019 at the age of 81 after a brief battle with heart disease.

Betty was born on May 1, 1937, in Gilfoyle to the late Clayton and Anna Cochran. She was a graduate of Marienville High School in 1955. On July 1, 1961, she married Robert Klaiber who was killed in an automobile accident in 1980.

Betty and Bob owned and ran Bob's Trading Post and the Mountain Rest Motel for 25 years. After Bob's death, Betty ran the businesses until 1987 when she moved to Oviedo, Florida where she worked as a custodian for Seminole County School District until retiring to Grand Junction, Colorado in November 2003.

Betty is survived by her four children, Roberta (Shawn) Cadden of Grand Junction, Colorado, Brenda (Mark) Wareham of Bradford, Brent (Laurie) Klaiber of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Betsy (Allen) Parry of Altonah, Utah; brothers, Donald (Nancy) Cochran of Oveido, Florida, Robert (Nancy) Cochran of Apopka, Florida, and Mick (Linda) Cochran of Deltona, Florida; sisters Sandy (Pete) Corriveau of Kane, and Winifred (Jr.) Gaston of Marienville; 21 Grandchildren, 30 Great Grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Deirdre Markert.

Friends and family may attend a funeral service to celebrate Betty's life at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at the Cummings Funeral Home, Inc., 151 Greeves Street Kane, PA. Viewing will precede the funeral service from to 2 p.m. Interment will be at St. Callistus Cemetery next to her husband.

In Lieu of flowers contributions can be made to HopeWest Hospice 3090 N. 12th Street Grand Junction, CO 81506.

Published in Kane Republican on Feb. 18, 2019