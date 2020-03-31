Home

Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home
103 South Fraley Street
Kane, PA 16735
(814) 837-7575
Brian K. Allen


1957 - 2020
Brian K. Allen, 62, of 601 Smithfield Avenue, Kane, died Monday evening, March 30, 2020 at his residence.
   Born September 17, 1957 in Wilmington, Del., he was the son of Paul R. and Beverlee J. Olson Allen.  On June 15, 1996 in Ludlow, he married the former Betsy E. Hollabaugh, who survives.
   Brian served as a field medic in the U.S. Army after the Viet Nam War.  He was an I.T. Specialist at Colibri Group in Warren and had received his masters degree in computer informatic.  He attended the Nazarene Evangelical Lutheran Church in Wilcox.
   Surviving, in addition to his wife, are daughters Cassie Allen of Hanover, Mass., Katie Messer and Karleigh Percell, both of Canyon, Colo.; a son Kris Brocious of Colorado Springs, Colo., and a brother Jay Allen of Tucson, Ariz.  Several grandchildren also survive.
   Preceding him in death, besides his parents, is a brother Dean Allen.
   A celebration of his life will be held at a later date with Barry Morgan of Kane, officiating.  Interment of his cremated remains will be in Gibbs Hill Cemetery, Ludlow.
   Memorial contributions may be made to the ,   P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516
   The Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home, Inc. has care of arrangements.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com
Published in Kane Republican on Apr. 1, 2020
