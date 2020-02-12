|
Bruce S. Slater, 70, of 8 McClelland Ave., Mt. Jewett, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020, at Sena Kean Manor in Smethport.
Born September 19, 1949, in Kane, He was a son of the late Bruce and Frances Halliday Slater. On November 2, 1968, in Olean, New York, he married Verna Sharp who survives.
Bruce was employed by CeraMag in Kane. He was an antique car collector and in his younger years enjoyed four-wheeling.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and remained in the National Guard for many years.
He also was a past member of the in Mt. Jewett where he served as Commander.
Surviving, in addition to his wife Verna Slater, are two sons, Bruce Slater of Lake Havasu City, AZ and Shannon Boyd of Apoka, FL; three daughters, Laurie Slater of Lewis Run, Maria (Sergie) Swanson of Bradford and Tanya Boyd of Gainesville, FL; six grandchildren; a brother, James (Jody) Church of Eldred; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, are two brothers, Marvin Slater and Joe Zwack; and three sisters, Marion Self, Virginia Fish and Betty Lindsey.
The family will receive friends at the United Methodist Church in Mt. Jewett on Monday from 1:00 to 2:00 pm. A memorial service will follow at 2:00pm with the Rev. Cindy Duffee, pastor, officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to JMP Memorial, Community Bank, Attn: Brenda Blackwell, PO Box 690, Olean, NY 14760.
The Cummings Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.
Published in Kane Republican on Feb. 13, 2020