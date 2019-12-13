|
Carla Marie Olson Morse, 63, of Youngsville, died Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Warren General Hospital, Warren, with her family at her side.
Carla was born in Kane on October 25, 1956 to the late Carlton and Lorraine Christenson Olson.
Carla was a 1974 graduate of Kane Area High School. Carla resided at the Rouse Warren County Home for 35 years. She brought joy to the staff and residents always, with her positive attitude and outlook on life.
She is survived by her daughter, Amanda (Andrew) Roberts and grandchildren, Evelyn and Max of Douglasville, Georgia; one sister, Lauri (Rick) Ahlgren of Irvine; brothers, Jeff Olson of Ludlow, and Steve (Lisa) Olson of Grant, Minnesota; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Cheri Isenhour and nephew, Michael Isenhour.
A Celebration of her life will be held during the summer of 2020, at the pleasure of the family. Interment will be in Gibbs Hill Cemetery, Ludlow.
Those wishing to place memorials may do so through Chautauqua Region Multiple Sclerosis Society %Mary Gavalski, P.O. Box 48, Frewsburg, N.Y. 14738, or Gibbs Hill Cemetery Association, Gibbs Hill Road, Kane, PA 16735.
