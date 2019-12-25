Home

Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home
103 South Fraley Street
Kane, PA 16735
(814) 837-7575
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home
103 South Fraley Street
Kane, PA 16735
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Callistus Catholic Church
Kane , PA
Carlene M Novosel


1951 - 2019
Carlene M Novosel Obituary
Carlene M. Novosel, 68, of 301 West Pine Avenue, Kane, died December 24, 2019 at home surrounded by her family.
Born October 28, 1951 in Kane, she was the daughter of Carl D. and Margaret C. Pellegrino Novosel. On August 9, 1975, she married Barry R. Johnson, who survives.
Carlene graduated from Kane Area High School in 1969 and from Penn State University in 1974 with a bachelor of arts degree. In college she studied graphic design and had her love of the arts continued throughout her life.
She was a member of St. Callistus Catholic Church, where she belonged to the C.D. of A. and at one time directed the youth choir.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are a daughter Crystal (Mike) Kocjancic of Kane, sons Craig (Susan) Novosel-Johnson of Columbus, Ohio and Royce (Katie) Novosel-Johnson of Kane; and five grandchildren, Everett Novosel Johnson, Calhoun Vern Johnson, Montgomery Patrick Johnson, Craig Rocco Creary-Johnson and Corinne Carlene Kocjancic, plus her beloved aunt Angie Pellegrino of Warren.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her brother Craig Novosel in 1973 and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends may call at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home, Inc. in Kane on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., and are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. on Monday at St. Callistus Catholic Church in Kane with Father William O'Brien, pastor, as Celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Callistus Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to a church or .
Carlene's family is especially grateful for the tender and loving care provided by some very gifted and thoughtful people, among them Dana Good, April Gumpher, Shelley Kibbie, Shelley Olson, Karen Weimer and the late Laura Oertley.
The family also appreciates the help of UPMC Home Health Care nurses and doctors, especially Vanessa Asp and Dr. Raymond McAllister.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com
Published in Kane Republican on Dec. 26, 2019
