Catherine Rose Hajnos, 66 passed away on February 20, 2020 at her home in Alvin, Texas. She was the widow of James Arthur Hajnos.
Catherine was born in Kane, Pennsylvania and was the daughter of Wayne "Ted" McClelland and Mary Groeger. She graduated from Kane Area Highschool and was employed as a nurses assistant until receiving a liver transplant in 1997. After receiving her liver transplant, Catherine dedicated the remainder of her life to her children, family and friends.
Catherine will be remembered for many things including her strength, perserverence and determination to keep going when the odds were stacked against her. Her ability to be both a mother and father figure to her children when necessary. Her compassion and willingness to strike up a conversation with others but also the ability to become a "mama bear" when those that she loved and cared about needed protecting. Her ability to inspire those around her to be confident and happy with themselves and not care what anyone thought. Her ability to take a genuine interest in the lives of those around her, even if that meant simply coloring for hours on end with her granddaughters, or having sleepovers with them involving cookie dough feasts.
Catherine is survived by a son, William (Shari) Hajnos of Spring, Texas. Daughter, Angela Collins of Alvin, Texas. Granddaughters, Ellen Collins and Agnes Collins of Bradford, Pennsylvania. Aunt, Pamela Carbone of Kane, Pennsylvania and numerous cousins and many close friends that she considered family. She is also survived by her fur grandchildren Finn, Luke, Copper, Matty, Bart, Grace, Freya, Thor, Cersei, and Gemma.
She was predecease by her father, Wayne "Ted" McClelland of Kane, Pennsylvania. Mother, Mary Groeger of Kane, Pennsylvania. Sister, Angela McClelland of Kane, Pennsylvania. Aunt, Rose Musolino of Syracuse, New York and Aunt, Frances Carbone of Kane, Pennsylvania.
No services will be held at this time. Family and friends will have a celebration of life gathering at a later time.
Memorial donations may be made to the Thomas E. Starzl Transplantation Institute (UPMC) 200 Lothrop St. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15213
Published in Kane Republican on Mar. 6, 2020