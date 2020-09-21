Charles J. Greenman, 34, of 434 Bayard Street, died Sunday (September 20, 2020) at his residence.
Born August 14, 1986, in St. Marys, he was a son of Daniel Greenman and the late Susan Nelson Greenman.
In addition to his father, Chuck is survived by three children, Susan Greenman, David Greenman and Vincent Greenman; four uncles, Jeff Greenman of Kane, Scott Greenman of Waterford, Paul Nelson of Texas and Rich VanGiesen of Edinboro; four aunts, Lori Avenali of Kane, Mary Nelson of Texas, Karen Lindenberger of Chicora and Peggy Boleratz of Corry; and his maternal grandmother, Jean VanGiesen of Waterford.
He was preceded in death by his mother and an uncle, Dave Nelson.
Family and friends may attend a memorial service 1:00 pm Friday at the First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Calvin J. Cook, pastor, and the Rev. John Kakish co-officiating.
Donations, if desired, made be made to the family in care of Cummings Funeral Home, Inc., 151 Greeves St., Kane, PA 16735.
The Cummings Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
