With her family by her side on Sunday, June 14, 2020, Christine H., age 93, of Kennedy Twp. Beloved wife of the late Robert F. Karger. Loving mother of Bruce (Bethany), Dean, Brian, Ned (Lynda) Karger, Marcia (Rick) Laus and Janette (Robert) Knittel; dear grandmother of John, Jane, Mathew, Bunny, Casey and Jesse Karger, Stephanie Ferris, David and Kay Laus, Kristina Knittel, Rebecka Tallon and the late Kevin Laus; also 10 great-grandchildren. Due to the current pandemic, visitation and services will regrettably be private. If desired, memorials may be made to The Watson Institute, 301 Camp Meeting Rd., Sewickley, PA 15143www.thewatsoninstitute.org. Arrangements entrusted to the HERSHBERGER-STOVER INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Ave., Crafton. PA. www.hershberger-stoverfh.com.?

Published in Kane Republican from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
