Clair Francis (Pete) Peterson, 84 of Sheffield died Saturday evening, December 21, 2019, at Kinzua Health and Rehabilitation center in Warren.
He was born October 25, 1935, in Kane to John Lenus Peterson and Elsie W. Johnson Peterson. Pete was a 1954 graduate of Sheffield High School. While in high school he began working at the age of 16 at the former Baynes Hardware in Sheffield.
In May of 1960 he married the love of his life, Ethel. Together they purchased the Baynes hardware in Sheffield and ran it as partners until Ethel's passing in 1996. Pete continued as sole proprietor until his retirement in 2014 giving a total of 41 years of servicing the folks of Sheffield and surrounding areas.
Pete was a kind man who could always be seen with a smile. If someone was in need, he would open the hardware to help them out after store hours. Pete was a member of the Barnes United Methodist Church. He was a member the Rod & Gun Club of Sheffield, the Kane Fish and Game Club and a former member of the 40 coachman trailer club. He and Ethel were instrumental in helping to organize the town's Christmas lights. But his favorite passion was camping. He thoroughly enjoyed the many times that he and Ethel would spend with their many camping friends; he loved sitting by the campfire roasting hot dogs.
Leaving behind to cherish Pete's memory are his daughter Patsy Repine and her husband Doug of Sheffield; his brother in law Frank Lloyd and his wife Sherrill of Topton; as well as one nephew and three nieces. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife Ethel Peterson; one brother, Milton Peterson; and one nephew, Karlton Peterson.
Pete's family will welcome friends on Friday December 27, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Sheffield United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be held on Saturday December 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the church with Rev. Douglas Brink church pastor officiating. Burial will take place at Sheffield Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Pete's memory to the Barnes United Methodist Church c/o Cindy Bowley 2461 Route 666 Barnes, PA 16347; Sheffield Volunteer Fire Department PO Box 551 Sheffield, PA 16347; Sheffield Ambulance Service PO Box 491 Sheffield, PA 16347; Sheffield Rod & Gun Club Austin Hill Sheffield, PA 16347.
All arrangement has been entrusted to the Borden Funeral Home of Sheffield.
Published in Kane Republican on Dec. 27, 2019