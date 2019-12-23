Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cummings Funeral Home Inc.
151 Greeves Street
Kane, PA 16735
(814) 837-8370
Resources
More Obituaries for Clayton Snyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clayton M Snyder


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clayton M Snyder Obituary
Clayton N. Snyder, 68, of 506 Dawson St., passed away Sunday morning, December 22, 2019, after a lengthy illness, at Lakeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Smethport where he had been a recent resident.
Born February 2, 1951, in Kane, he was a son of  the late William and Sarah Reynolds Snyder. On June 20, 1970, in Kane, he married Judy Stapfer who survives.
Clayton had been employed at Affiliated Industries and Kane Magnetics International. He enjoyed coaching little league baseball, woodworking and working on computers.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Joseph (Hannah) Snyder of Jacksonville, Florida; a daughter, Beverly (Will) Hollowell of Kane; three grandsons, Wyatt, Eric and Grayson; two sisters, Cindy Harlan and Beth Anderson, both of Kane; four brothers, William (Cherrie) Snyder of Kane, Allen (Kathy) Snyder of Johnsonburg, Burton (Suzie) Snyder of California; and Ron (Kelly) Snyder of South Carolina. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by sisters, Virginia C. "Cathy" O'Rourke , Nancy Thomas, and an infant sister, Anna Snyder.
Friends will be received Friday from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at the Cummings Funeral Home, Inc where funeral services will be held 11:00 am Saturday with the Rev. Calvin J. Cook, pastor of the First United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Assoc., Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.
Published in Kane Republican on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clayton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -