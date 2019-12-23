|
|
Clayton N. Snyder, 68, of 506 Dawson St., passed away Sunday morning, December 22, 2019, after a lengthy illness, at Lakeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Smethport where he had been a recent resident.
Born February 2, 1951, in Kane, he was a son of the late William and Sarah Reynolds Snyder. On June 20, 1970, in Kane, he married Judy Stapfer who survives.
Clayton had been employed at Affiliated Industries and Kane Magnetics International. He enjoyed coaching little league baseball, woodworking and working on computers.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Joseph (Hannah) Snyder of Jacksonville, Florida; a daughter, Beverly (Will) Hollowell of Kane; three grandsons, Wyatt, Eric and Grayson; two sisters, Cindy Harlan and Beth Anderson, both of Kane; four brothers, William (Cherrie) Snyder of Kane, Allen (Kathy) Snyder of Johnsonburg, Burton (Suzie) Snyder of California; and Ron (Kelly) Snyder of South Carolina. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by sisters, Virginia C. "Cathy" O'Rourke , Nancy Thomas, and an infant sister, Anna Snyder.
Friends will be received Friday from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at the Cummings Funeral Home, Inc where funeral services will be held 11:00 am Saturday with the Rev. Calvin J. Cook, pastor of the First United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Assoc., Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.
Published in Kane Republican on Dec. 24, 2019